SOUTH BEND, Ind.—After finding their bats to pick up a 9-4 victory on Friday night, the Beloit Sky Carp dropped the final two games of the series with the South Bend Cubs, 7-5 on Saturday and 5-3 on Sunday.
The Cubs’ Jake Washer blasted two home runs at Four Winds Field, the second a walk-off job in the bottom of the ninth inning.
It was the Cubs’ second come-from-behind win over the Sky Carp in the series and Washer’s walk-off came with two outs off Brady Puckett.
The game was scoreless through three innings, but Washer ended that when he hit a solo home run off Beloit starter Zach King.
The Sky Carp answered with three runs between the fourth and fifth innings. Cody Morissette made it 2-1 Beloit with a two-run homer off Peoria starter Max Bain.
Cubs reliever Chris Clarke came on and the Sky Carp added to their lead as Nasim Nunez stole second base and later scored to make it 3-1.
The Cubs closed within 3-2 with Luis Verdugo hitting an RBI single to score Washer, who had doubled.
Clarke held Beloit scoreless for three innings and Nicholas Padilla threw a scoreless ninth.
Down to their final three outs, the Cubs rallied again against right-hander Puckett. Alexander Canario walked to start the inning, but was thrown out at home plate trying to score from first base on a double by Fabian Pertuz. Ed Howard walked but Washer came to the plate with two outs. His blast to center gave the Cubs the victory.
On Saturday, the Cubs got a similar huge game from first baseman Matt Mervis and erased a 5-0 lead by Beloit.
The Sky Carp got an RBI double from Victor Mesa Jr., a home run by Tanner Allen and an RBI double from Nasim Nunez on their way to building their early lead.
South Bend began its comeback in the third inning when Mervis hit his first home run after Alexander Canario had belted an RBI double.
Scott McKeon hit a solo homer in the seventh to pull South Bend within a run. In the eighth, Mervis smacked his second home run with two men on, off right-handed reliever Robinson Martinez.
• FRIDAY RECAP: Beloit won 9-4 with a 13-hit attack, including a home run by Ynmanol Marinez.
Collecting two hits apiece were Nunez, Mesa Jr., Allen, Marinez and J.D. Orr. Morissette, Mesa Jr. and Marinez each drove in two ruins.
Three Beloit pitchers combined for 17 strikeouts. Dax Fulton started the game and allowed three runs (two earned) in 4 1-3 innings with six strikeouts. Winning pitcher Tyler Mitzel allowed one run in 2 2-3 innings with six more strikeouts and Justin Evans picked up a save with two scoreless innings featuring five more punchouts.
Sunday boxscore:
South Bend 5, Beloit 3
Beloit….000 210 000—3 7 0
S. Bend.001 010 003—5 8 2
BELOIT (ab-r-h-rbi): Nunez, ss, 1-1-0-0; Morissette, 3b, 4-1-1-2; Mesa Jr., cf, 4-0-2-0; Hostetler, c, 4-0-0-0; Allen, lf, 4-0-1-0; Banfield, dh, 4-0-0-0; Rosario, 2b, 4-1-1-0; Orr, rf, 3-0-2-0; Chiu, 1b, 3-0-0-0. Totals: 31-3-7-2.
SOUTH BEND (ab-r-h-rbi): Beesley, cf, 4-0-0-0; Caissie, rf, 4-0-0-0; Pinango, lf, 4-0-0-0; Canario, dh, 3-0-0-0; Pertuz, 2b, 4-1-2-0; Mervis, 1b, 4-0-1-0; Howard, ss, 3-1-0-0; Washer, c, 4-3-3-4; Verdugo, 3b, 3-0-2-1. Totals: 33-5-8-5.
E: Bain. DP: Beloit 1, South Bend 2. LOB: Beloit 4, South Bend 4. SB: Nunez (10), Orr (6). 2B: Allen, Mesa Jr., Verdugo, Washer, Pertuz. HR: Morissette (2), Washer 2 (2).
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so): Beloit: King 6.0-5-2-2-0-7; Brito 1.0-1-0-0-0-2; Reynolds 1.0-0-0-0-0-1; Puckett (L,1-1) 0.2-2-3-3-2-0. SB, Bain 4.0-2-2-2-2-3; Clarke 4.0-5-1-0-1-3; Padilla (W,1-0) 1.0-0-0-0-0-1.
WP: King 2. T: 2:22. Att.: 3,453.