BELOIT—Considering the fact the Miami Marlins became the first Major League club to hire a woman as general manager in Kim Ng, it shouldn’t be too surprising that their High-A affiliate, the Beloit Sky Carp, will co-host a Women in Baseball luncheon.
The event, co-sponsored by First National Bank and Trust, will be held Aug. 31 at ABC Supply Stadium.
The luncheon will be prepared by Sky Carp Sous Chef Amorin Thomas and will feature a panel of Marlins, Sky Carp and First National Band and Trust women, speaking on their experiences in male-dominated industries and their paths to success.
Doors will open at 11:30 a.m. with the panel beginning at noon.
The women on the panel, which will be moderated by Sky Carp Vice President of Entertainment Maria Valentyn, come from a variety of backgrounds and works in vastly different roles within baseball and banking.
“The Beloit Sky Carp are thrilled to be partnering with First National Bank and Trust on this event,” said Sky Carp President Zach Brockman. “It’s a tremendous way for the broader community to see the incredible work the women in our organization do to bring about our success.”
The event’s panel features:
—- Maria Valentyn, Beloit Sky Carp. A native of the Milwaukee area, Valentyn has been with the Sky Carp since April of 2021 and has been working in the baseball industry in various roles since 2015.
—- Gracey McDonald, Beloit Sky Carp. A native of Pensacola, Fla., McDonald is the Event Sales Manager for the Sky Carp and has been with the Studer Family of Companies since 2019, previously working for the Pensacola Blue Wahoos.
— Jessica Cook, Miami Marlins. Cook is the Sky Carp’s athletic trainer. A graduate of the University of North Georgia, she is in her first season with the Marlins organization.
—- Colleen Mitchell, Miami Marlins. Mitchell serves as the Manager of Player Care and Service for the Marlins and has been employed with the organization since 2018. She currently oversees the creation and implementation of a professional development curriculum covering a range of subjects, including social media, financial literacy, domestic violence, diversity, equity inclusion and social justice.
— Jessica Hernandez, First National Bank and Trust. A graduate of Northern Illinois University, Hernandez serves as Vice President, Cash Management Officer for First National. She is skilled in sales, team building, employee training and project implementation.
“First National Bank and Trust is proud to be a founding partner of the ABC Supply Stadium and the exclusive bank of the Beloit Sky Carp,” said David McCoy, President and CEO. “This event recognizes contributions that women have made over the years to the baseball industry as well as banking, all in an effort to support our community family, making the Stateline area a great place to live, work and raise our families.”