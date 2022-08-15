BDN_220816_Sky Carp
Beloit Sky Carp Athletic Trainer Jessica Cook will be one of the panelists at the Women in Baseball event.

 Jim Franz/Beloit Daily News

BELOIT—Considering the fact the Miami Marlins became the first Major League club to hire a woman as general manager in Kim Ng, it shouldn’t be too surprising that their High-A affiliate, the Beloit Sky Carp, will co-host a Women in Baseball luncheon.

The event, co-sponsored by First National Bank and Trust, will be held Aug. 31 at ABC Supply Stadium.

