BELOIT—The Sky Carp have a little added incentive heading into tonight’s 6:35 home opener at ABC Supply Stadium as the only winless team left in the Midwest League West Division.
But hey, it’s only three games and historians will tell you when the Beloit franchise won its first and only MWL championship ever back in 1995, those Snappers started the season 1-6 at home and 4-9 overall.
The Sky Carp will send MD Johnson to the mound to face the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers tonight.
A 6-foot-5 right-hander, Johnson pitched for manager Jorge Hernandez at Low-A Jupiter as well as for the Beloit Snappers last season. He was 3-4 for both teams, posting a 3.19 ERA in 10 games over 42 1-3 innings at Jupiter and 2.73 in 11 games over 59 1-3 innings in Beloit. Over the 101 2-3 overall innings, he allowed 59 hits with 63 bases on balls and 107 strikeouts.
The Rattlers are expected to start left-hander Antoine Kelly (0-0), a 6-foot-5, 205-pounder. The 22-year-old was drafted in the second round of the 2019 MLB Draft, the 65th overall pick.
In 19 career games, he is 0-3 with a 5.47 ERA. In 51 innings, he has struck out 72 batters. He is considered the 14th best prospect in the Brewers organization.
After Johnson, the Sky Carp will start left-hander Pat Monteverde and then right-hander Hunter Perdue.
• RATTLERS HAVE NEW BOSS: Like the Sky Carp, the Rattlers have a new manager this season. Joe Ayrault has replaced Appleton native and longtime Timber Rattlers manager Matt Erickson, who joined Craig Counsell’s coaching staff in Milwaukee this season. Last season he led the Rattlers to a 59-60 record.
Ayrault and the Rattlers finished 2-1 in a series with the Peoria Chiefs at Fox Cities Stadium.
The Rattlers have several highly-regarded prospects on their roster. Topping the list is outfielder Sal Frelick, a first-round pick by the Brewers last season and their No. 1 prospect according to MLB Pipeline. He finished 2021 with the Rattlers, playing at three levels in all and batting .329.
MLB Pipeline ranks infielder Tyler Black, a competitive balance round pick in 2021, as No. 6 in the system. He played at Wright State.
Someone else for Brewers’ fans to watch is outfielder Joe Gray Jr., who hit 20 home runs and drove in 90 RBI with a .252 batting average last season between Carolina and Wisconsin.
Justin Jarvis will be the starting pitcher for the Timber Rattlers in the opener. He also pitched for the Timber Rattlers in 2019 and 2021.Jarvis, a fifth-round pick by the Brewers in 2018 out of Mooresville, North Carolina, turned 22 in February but is still trying to get used to being a veteran on the pitching staff.
• WHO’S HOT, WHO’S NOT: The Sky Carp didn’t exactly light it up offensively in Cedar Rapids. Of the regulars, outfielder Davis Bradshaw leads the team with a .429 average (3-7) with a run scored, two doubles and an RBI. Catcher Bennett Hostetler is hitting .286 so far and outfielder Victor Mesa Jr. is hitting .273.
From there, it drops to some abysmal starts, like second baseman Dalvy Rosario (.125), catcher Will Banfield (.091) and shortstop Nasim Nunez (.091). The Sky Carp hit exactly one home run in the series, by Ynmanol Marinez. He leads the team with two RBIs.
• THEY’RE MAGNETIC: The Sky Carp are giving away 2022 magnet schedules to the first 1,500 fans through the gates for the home opener.
• MIDWEST LEAGUE RETURNS: Minor League Baseball brought back the historical names for the 11 development leagues this season with the High-A Central of 2021 renamed the Midwest League.
Beloit has been a member of the MWL from 1982 through 2019.