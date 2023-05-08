BELOIT—The Beloit Sky Carp have managed to dodge another dreary and wet Monday across the Midwest with their weekly scheduled off-day.
The Sky Carp will use the downtime to gear up for a six-game road trip against the Fort Wayne Tincaps at Parkview Field.
Beloit (16-10) lost its first series of the season, winning two of its six games against the West Michigan Whitecaps (16-11) last week.
A hot April helped the Sky Carp maintain first place in the Midwest League West despite the setback, holding a 1.5 game lead over Peoria. They will look to get rolling against the Tincaps (9-18), who are in last place in the MWL East.
The Tincaps are an affiliate of the San Diego Padres, and they won four of their six games against Lake County last week.
• MAKING MOVES: Beloit made a few roster changes after its series against Fort Wayne on Sunday.
Tanner Allen was promoted from Jupiter to the Sky Carp. He appeared in 59 games for Beloit last season and hit .209. He had three homers and 21 RBIs.
Outfielder Kyler Castillo was placed on the 7-day injured list. He had been hitting .323 in 11 games for the Sky Carp this season.
• WHO’S HOT: Outfielder Brady Allen had a stellar week against the Whitecaps.
He hit .333 with five doubles and four RBIs. His season average is now up to .253, and his work in right field has been just as impressive. Allen made a solid catch on the move and held onto the ball despite slamming into the wall on Wednesday, and he made a diving catch to save an extra-base hit on Sunday.
Jake Thompson lived up to his nickname “Jake the Rake” after blasting two homers and hitting .316 against West Michigan. He also has anchored third base with his clean defense.
Zach King continues to give strong starts after a tough start to the season in Pensacola. He has yet to allow a run as a Sky Carp, and he struck out seven while only allowing three hits in his win on Saturday.
• WHO’S NOT: Shortstop Kahlil Watson, who spent much of last month dealing with an ankle injury, went 4-for-22 last week. The 2021 first-round pick is hitting .243 on the season.
Starter Holt Jones continued his tough season after only being able to get one out in his start on Tuesday. He allowed six earned runs and walked two. His season ERA is now at 14.81.
• RVC JAMBOREE: With the Sky Carp away, the Rock Valley Conference will come to play.
All 10 of the RVC baseball teams will play over the course Thursday, Friday and Saturday at ABC Supply Stadium.
Tickets for each game are $7 and can be purchased at SkyCarp.com or by visiting the box office at ABC Supply Stadium.
As a reminder: ABC Supply is a cashless facility, but credit, debit, Google Pay and Apple Pay are all accepted.
Gates open at 4 p.m. on Thursday with McFarland going up against Edgerton at 5 p.m. On Friday, gates will open at 2 p.m. before Turner takes on Evansville at 3 p.m. Clinton will then face Jefferson at 5:35 p.m.
On Saturday, gates open at 3 p.m. with Brodhead facing Whitewater at 4 p.m. and Big Foot taking on East Troy at 6:35 p.m.