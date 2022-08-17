Beloit Sky Carp game rained out; makeup to be played Friday By Daily News staff Jimmy Oswald Author email Aug 17, 2022 Aug 17, 2022 Updated 21 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save SOUTH BEND, Ind.—The Beloit Sky Carp will have to wait at least one more day for a chance to take sole possession of first place from the South Bend Cubs.The showdown between the two teams atop the West Division in the Midwest League was postponed due to rain in South Bend Wednesday. The game will be made up in a doubleheader on Friday, with game one set to start at 4:35 p.m. Beloit beat the Cubs 5-2 Tuesday to move into a tie for first place in the West as the two teams play a crucial six-game series with the division lead on the line. The Sky Carp are on a five-game winning streak, and they are 7-3 in their last ten games as they have surged ahead in the second half of the season.The Cubs are moving in the opposite direction. They are 3-7 in their past 10 games, and they are on a three-game losing streak. The Wisconsin Timber Ratters are three games back from the two teams, and the Cedar Rapids Kernels, who were the division winner of the first half of the season, are four games behind. The Peoria Chiefs and the Quad Cities Bandits have ground to make up as they are seven and eight games back respectively. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Jimmy Oswald Author email Follow Jimmy Oswald Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now Chevy Nomad not your typical station wagon Officials investigating South Beloit worker death OSHA investigates death in South Beloit Beloit woman accused of delivery of drugs Texas men suspects in Beloit ATM break-in Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Screentime e-Edition Screentime