BELOIT—The Belolit Sky Carp closed out their most successful home series of the season with a four-run comeback in the bottom of the ninth inning to edge the Lansing Lugnuts 5-4 at ABC Supply Stadium Sunday.
Beloit took the series five games to one.
The Sky Carp trailed 4-1 entering the ninth. Lansing brought in reliever Brock Whittlesey to replace Kumar Nambiar. Will Banfield greeted him with a double and Ynmanol Marinez followed with a two-run home run to left to cut the deficit to 4-3.
After a groundout, Davis Bradshaw lined a single to right. Kyler Castillo struck out, but Marcus Chiu kept the inning alive with a single. Cody Morissette doubled to score both Bradshaw and Chiu for the victory.
Chandler Jozwiak (1-0) picked up the win with a scoreless ninth inning. Chris Mokma had started for Beloit and allowed two runs over six innings. He walked one and struck out five.
Beloit collected five of its eight hits in the final inning. Marinez finished 2-for-3 with a run scored and three RBIs.
After taking Monday off, the Sky Carp travel to Quad Cities to play the River Bandits in a six-game series starting on Tuesday night. Beloit will be back at ABC Supply Stadium on June 7 to play Wisconsin.
• SATURDAY RECAP: The Sky Carp drew 2,155 fans Saturday, but they saw the only loss of the series, 1-0 in 10 innings.
The only run scored on a one-out wild pitch by reliever Raul Brito. Starter Zach King (six innings) and relievers Josan Mendez (two innings) and Tyler Mitzel (one inning) combined to shut out Lansing on three hits over the first nine innings. They had a combined 11 strikeouts.
• FRIDAY RECAP: The Snappers swept a twinbill 5-1 and 3-0.
In game one, starting pitcher Dax Fulton was treated to an early lead as Beloit scored once in the third and four in the fourth. Nasim Nunez and Dalvy Rosario each had three hits for the Sky Carp.
Fulton allowed just a single run in five innings, walking one and striking out seven.
In the nightcap, Evan Fitterer pitched a career-best six innings while allowing just two hits. Banfield led the offense with a two-run homer during a three-run third inning.
• SUNDAY BOXSCORE:
Sky Carp 5, Lugnuts 4
LANSING (ab-r-h-rbi)—Swift, ss, 5-1-2-0; Butler, rf, 4-1-1-0; Angeles, 2b, 4-0-0-0; Soderstrom, 1b, 4-1-2-3; Armenteros, lf, 3-0-0-0; Maciel, cf, 3-1-1-0; McColl, dh, 3-0-0-0; Cross, c, 4-0-0-0; Wright, 3b, 4-0-2-1. Totals: 34-4-8-4.
BELOIT (ab-r-h-rbi)—Morissette, 2b, 5-0-1-2; Nunez, ss, 3-1-1-0; Hostetler, c, 4-0-0-0; Banfield, dh, 3-1-1-0; Marinez, 3b, 3-1-2-3; Rosario, cf, 4-0-0-0; Bradshaw, rf, 3-1-2-0; Castillo, lf, 4-0-0-0; Chiu, 1b, 3-1-1-0. Totals: 32-5-8-5.
Lansing…000 200 110—4 8 1
Beloit……000 100 004—5 8 1
E:Tomioka, Marinez. LOB: Lansing 6, Beloit 6. 2B: Swift, Wright, Soderstrom, Marinez, Morissette. HR: Soderstrom (9), Marinez (5). SF: Marinez. SB: Maciel (2), Bradshaw (4), Nunez (21). CS: Nunez (7).
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so): Lansing, Harris 2.0-0-0-0-0-4; Tomioka 4.0-2-1-0-2-3; DeMers 0.2-1-0-0-0-1; Nambiar 1.1-0-0-0-0-2; Whittlesey (L,1-1) 0.2-5-4-4-0-1. Beloit, Mokma 6.0-4-2-2-1-5; Evans 1.0-2-1-1-1-0; Reynolds 1.0-2-1-1-1-2; Jozwiak (W,1-0) 1.0-0-0-0-0-0.
WP: Reynolds. Balk: DeMers. HBP: Chiu by Tomioka; Bradshaw by DeMers. PB: Hostetler. T: 2:29. Att.: 1,522.