BELOIT—It was a night of missed opportunities for the Beloit Sky Carp.
Despite out-hitting the West Michigan Whitecaps 11 to nine and having runners on base in seven different innings, the Sky Carp still fell 4-3.
Steele Walker’s sacrifice fly put West Michigan ahead 1-0 in the first, and Austin Murr had RBI singles in both the fifth and seventh to make it 4-0.
Brady Allen tripled to start off the seventh for Beloit, and Dalvy Rosario doubled to right to put the Sky Carp on the board.
In the ninth, Beloit threatened the Whitecaps with a walkoff after Kyler Castillo and Rosario both singled. A fielding error by center fielder Caros Mendoza off the bat of Kahlil Watson brought both home to cut it to one run, but Yiddi Cappe grounded out to third.
Gabe Bierman went six strong innings where he allowed two earned runs on four hits. Kyle Crigger struggled with two earned runs on three hits in the seventh, but Tyler Eckberg tossed two no-run, two-hit innings to keep Beloit in it.
The Sky Carp left nine on bae and were 1-for-8 with runners in scoring position.
Rosario, Joe Mack and Castillo each had two hits as eight of the nine Beloit players in the lineup got a hit.
WHITECAPS 4, SKY CARP 3
W. Michigan….100 010 200 — 4 9 2
Beloit…………….000 000 102 — 3 11 1
W. MICHIGAN (ab-r-h-rbi) — Campos, cf, 4-1-1-0; Walker, dh, 3-0-0-1; Serretti, ss, 3-0-2-0; Pacheco, 3b, 4-0-0-0; Bigbie, lf, 3-1-2-0; Alfonzo, c, 3-1-1-0; Paulson, 1b, 4-1-1-0; Murr, rf, 4-0-2-3; Mendoza, 2b, 2-0-0-0. Totals: 30-4-9-4.
BELOIT (ab-r-h-rbi) — Rosario, cf, 5-1-2-1; Watson, ss, 4-0-1-0; Cappe, 2b, 5-0-1-0; Thompson, 1b, 4-0-1-0; Mack, c, 4-0-2-0; Bradshaw, dh, 4-0-1-0; Allen, rf, 4-1-1-0; Castillo, lf, 4-1-2-0; Zamora, 3b, 4-0-0-0. Totals: 38-3-11-1.
OF: Murr, Thompson. E: Campos 2, Thompson. CS: Mendoza. 2B: Alfonzo, Paulson, Rosario. 3B: Campos, Allen. SF: Walker.
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so): W. Michigan, Moreno (4.0-5-0-0-0-4); Tortosa (2.0-1-0-0-0-2); Mattison (W,3-0,2.0-3-1-1-1-5); Reyes (S,1,1.0-2-2-0-0-1). Beloit, Bierman (L,1-2,6.0-4-2-2-2-0); Crigger (1.0-3-2-2-0-0); Eckberg (2.0-2-0-0-0-2).
HBP: Bigbie (by Bierman). T: 2:15. Att. 1,073.
