BELOIT — The Beloit Sky Carp rallied from a 5-1 deficit against the visiting Lake County Captains to send it into extra innings, but went on to lose 9-6 in 11 innings at ABC Supply Stadium.

Reliever Zach King pitched the 11th for the Sky Carp and allowed run-scoring doubles by Yordys Valdes and Junior Sanquintin and an RBI single by Isaiah Greene.

  

