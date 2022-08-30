BELOIT—Beloit starting pitcher M.D. Johnson has been one of the most reliable arms for the Beloit Sky Carp this season.
But Johnson had his worst start in over three months Tuesday night as the Sky Carp fell to the Quad Cities River Bandits 7-3 in the first game of their final homestand of the season.
The River Bandits got on the board first in the third inning when Parker Bates smacked his eighth homer of the season, a solo shot to right field.
Quad Cities struck again with the longball in the fourth as Dillan Shrum smashed a two-run bomb to left-center field.
Johnson continued to struggle for a third-straight inning. He allowed a lead-off single to Wilson and walked Peyton Wilson before Negret hit an infield RBI single. Kale Emshoff smacked an RBI single to left field to put the River Bandits ahead 5-0, but Johnson got a much-needed double play to finish the fifth.
Johnson exited the game after five innings, allowing five runs, all earned, on nine hits while walking three and striking out six. It was the most earned runs he has allowed since May 10, when he allowed six. He entered the game with a 2.88 ERA.
Dalvy Rosario got Beloit on the board in the bottom of the fifth when he rocketed his seventh home run of the season to left field.
The Sky Carp started to chip away at the lead in the sixth. Bennett Hostetler hit a one-out single, advanced to second on a wild pitch and scored when Ynmanol Marinez launched a triple into center field. Zach Zubia hit a sacrifice fly to bring Marinez home and make it 5-3.
Reliever Matt Givin tossed a scoreless seventh but allowed a solo home run to Bates in the eighth, and Jake Schrand allowed a solo homer in the ninth to widen the River Bandits lead to 7-3.
Beloit was outhit 12-8, and Rosario was the only batter with more than one hit, finishing with two.
The Sky Carp will continue their homestand against the River Bandits Wednesday at 6:35 p.m at ABC Supply Stadium.