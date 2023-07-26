BDN_220801_Marinez

Marinez

EASTLAKE, Ohio—Consistent hitting up and down the lineup was the name of the game for the Beloit Sky Carp during a Wednesday matinee against the Lake County Captains.

One night after only scattering four hits in a 2-1 loss, the Sky Carp knocked a whopping 14 hits, six different players had two hits and Beloit beat the Captains 8-5 at Classic Stadium.

  

Recommended for you