BELOIT—The Beloit Sky Carp were edged in a close 4-1 battle on Friday night to the Peoria Chiefs before bouncing back for a controlling 12-4 victory on Saturday night.

• FRIDAY RECAP: The Sky Carp were held to just five hits, with two of them coming from Ynmanol Marinez, and committed three errors in a sloppy game for the home team.

Recommended for you