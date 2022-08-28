BELOIT—The Beloit Sky Carp were edged in a close 4-1 battle on Friday night to the Peoria Chiefs before bouncing back for a controlling 12-4 victory on Saturday night.
• FRIDAY RECAP: The Sky Carp were held to just five hits, with two of them coming from Ynmanol Marinez, and committed three errors in a sloppy game for the home team.
Jake Walters, making his second start for Beloit, was shelled early by the Chiefs’ bats. Noah Mendlinger singled to start the game, and Todd Lott smashes his 10th home run of the year to give Peoria a 2-0 lead.
Tommy Jew singled to start the second inning, and Mendlinger continued to be a headache for Walters in the second as he doubled to move Jew to third and scored on a Jacob Buchberger sacrifice fly.
Walters was charged with three earned runs over five innings as he allowed eight hits.
Beloit got a run back in the third when Jose Salas hit his 10th homer of the season to make it a one-run game.
Peoria’s pitching was dominant as its bullpen didn’t allow a hit or walk over the last three innings.
Beloit relievers Matt Givin and Brady Puckett tossesd a combined four innings while allowing no hits and only one unearned run.
• SATURDAY RECAP: Beloit’s offense exploded Saturday night, after mustering only five hits the night before, the Sky Carp scored 12 runs on 14 hits.
Beloit’s pitching kept Peoria in check with only two hits allowed all game.
Gabe Bierman, Miami’s seventh-round pick from the Indiana Hoosiers in 2021, made his Beloit debut after being recalled from Jupiter on Thursday.
He had a 4.76 ERA while making 20 appearances, 17 of them starts, and struck out 105 while walking 47 with the Hammerheads.
Bierman allowed an RBI single from Luis Rodriguez in the third, and later scored the runner on a wild pitch to make it 2-0 Peoria.
That’s when the Sky Carp’s offense attacked. A five-run third inning was capped by Zach Zubia’s two-run homer, and a two-run fourth fueled by an error and a Cody Morissette sacrifice fly.
Bierman allowed two more runs in the fifth to cut the lead to three runs, but relievers Jorge Mercedes, Tyler Eckberg and Joey Steele combined for three innings of no-hit ball.
Every Sky Carp batter except Kyler Castillo got at least one hit, and Ynmanol Marinez had four RBIs on two hits. Zubia had three RBIs and Morissette had two.