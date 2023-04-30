GRAND CHUTE, Wis.—The Wisconsin Timber Rattlers had to take the game into extra innings to finally take down the Beloit Sky Carp in a 4-3 win on Saturday afternoon.

It snapped a four-game win streak for the Sky Carp, all against the Timber Rattlers, in what was unexpectedly the series finale after Sunday’s game was canceled due to rain.

