GRAND CHUTE, Wis.—The Wisconsin Timber Rattlers had to take the game into extra innings to finally take down the Beloit Sky Carp in a 4-3 win on Saturday afternoon.
It snapped a four-game win streak for the Sky Carp, all against the Timber Rattlers, in what was unexpectedly the series finale after Sunday’s game was canceled due to rain.
The Sky Carp opened the scoring in the third inning when Davis Bradshaw doubled and Jake Thompson brought him home off a bloop single to left field.
Wisconsin answered in the bottom half when Je’Von Ward singled and scored on a single back up the middle from Jesus Chirinos to tie it up.
Thompson singled to begin the sixth and Kyler Castillo ripped a triple to right field to give the Sky Carp the lead back, but Joe Gary Jr. smacked an RBI single in the eighth to make it 2-2.
Zach Zubia walked and Castillo singled to begin the ninth, but neither runner was brought home and Matt Pushard tossed a one-two-three ninth to send it to extras.
Bradshaw and Yiddi Cappe each hit a groundout to score automatic runner Dalvy Rosario and give Beloit a 3-2 lead.
But Micah Bello doubled to begin the bottom half of the 10th, tying it back up. Gray’s sacrifice fly then walked it off for Wisconsin.
Bradshaw was 3-for-5 with a run while Thompson and Castillo each added two hits.
Luis Palacios had a stellar outing: going seven innings while only allowing two hits and two earned runs. He struck out four. Kyle Crigger allowed two hits in the eighth but didn’t allow any runs.
• FRIDAY RECAP: Two big doubles in the third inning were all the Sky Carp needed in a 3-0 win over the Timber Rattlers.
Bennett Hostetler singled to start the third and one out later Rosario hit a single to right to put runners on the corners.
Kahlil Watson hit a ground-rule double to right to make it 1-0, and Cappe smacked a two-run double to make it 3-0.
Sky Carp pitching was in lockdown mode all night. Starter Zach King only allowed two hits and struck out five in six innings pitched. Luarbert Arias, Matt Givin and Chandler Jozwiak all tossed a hitless inning of relief to hold Wisconsin to just two hits.