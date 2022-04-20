SOUTH BEND, Ind.—The Beloit Sky Carp produced some welcome offense Wednesday as they collected 10 hits, including a home run by Bennett Hostetler, and scored five runs.
For a team with five batters hitting under .200 in the lineup and just one above .240 scoring five runs that should have been reason for some rejoicing.
The problem was that the South Bend Cubs matched their 10 hits and won 7-5, scoring three times in the bottom of the eighth inning.
With the loss, the Sky Carp slipped to 2-9 while South Bend improved to 5-6.
Pat Monteverde started for Beloit and pitched four innings, allowing five hits and four runs (three earned). He walked two and struck out nine. The Sky Carp got a nice outing from Josan Mendez, who worked two scoreless innings, allowing just two hits. But Robinson Martinez (0-2) ended up taking the loss as he was touched for the eighth inning salvo of three runs on three hits. He walked two and fanned two in his 1 2-3 innings. Jackson Rose came on to get the final out of the inning.
The victory went to reliever Jeremiah Estrada (1-0) who worked two innings and allowed one run. Three South Bend pitchers combined to allow just one walk while striking out nine.
The Sky Carp had three players with multiple hits. Will Banfield and Dalvy Rosario were both 2-for-4 with Banfield scoring a run and Rosario driving in two. Cody Morissette was 2-for-5 with a run scored.