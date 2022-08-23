BELOIT—The Beloit Sky Carp made comebacks routine during their last homestand at ABC Supply Stadium, but they couldn’t duplicate that kind of late-inning magic Tuesday night.
It was the Peoria Chiefs coming back from a two-run deficit and then holding off a ninth-inning threat by Beloit for a 5-3 victory.
Any loss is damaging to the Sky Carp’s playoff hopes after losing five-of-six in Peoria and falling five games behind the frontrunning Cubs in the Midwest League’s Western Division.
Beloit had pushed across a run in the seventh to tie the game at 3-3, but Peoria answered with two runs in the ninth off reliever Tyler Eckberg. Osvaldo Tovalin doubled leading off and scored on a single by Aaron McKeithan. McKeithan took second on the throw to the plate, third on a groundout and gave Peoria a 5-3 lead when he scored on a sacrifice fly by Noah Mendlinger.]
The Chiefs brought in Leonardo Taveras to pitch the ninth inning. He started with a strikeout, but then allowed consecutive singles by Cody Morissette and Jose Salas to keep the Sky Carp’s hopes alive. Victor Mesa Jr. worked a full count before striking out and after a passed ball moved both runners in scoring position, Taveras got Zach Zubia to pop out to second baseman Mark Chambers to end the game.
The teams will meet again at 6:25 p.m. Wednesday in the second game of the six-game series.
Beloit jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the third inning when Dalvy Rosario doubled, took third on a groundout and scored on a single to right by Morissette.
The Sky Carp tacked on a run in the fifth inning. Kyler Castillo singled to center and an out later Federico Polanco sent him to third with a double. He scored on Morissette’s groundout for a 2-0 advantage.
Tommy Jew put Peoria on the scoreboard against Beloit starter M.D. Johnson with his fifth home run of the second in the sixth.
Peoria took the lead in the seventh after reliever Chris Mokma replaced Johnson. Jacob Buchberger greeted him with his eighth homer, over the center field fence to tie the game at 2-2.
Tovalin walked and McKeithan reached on an error by Morissette at second. Mokma retired the next two Chiefs, but Ramon Mendoza belted an RBI single for a 3-2 lead.
Beloit quickly tied it in the bottom of the seventh against reliever Chris Roycroft. Morissette singled and moved up on a passed ball and a groundout by Salas. He scored on an RBI single by Mesa Jr., but the next two Sky Carp were retired.
Eckberg (1-3) took the loss and Roycroft (2-1) picked up the win. Taveras collected his fourth save.
Beloit outhit Peoria 10-7 with Morissette leading the way with a 3-for-5 game. Bennett Hostetler was 2-for-4.
TUESDAY’S BOXSCORE:
Chiefs 5, Sky Carp 2
PEORIA (ab-r-h-rbi)—Lott, rf, 4-0-0-0; Chambers, 2b, 4-0-1-0; Buchberger, 1b, 4-1-1-1; Tovalin, dh, 3-2-1-0; McKeithan, c, 4-0-1-1; Hernandez, pr, 0-1-0-0; Stauss, c, 0-0-0-0; ROmeri, lf, 4-0-0-0-0; Mendinger, 3b, 3-0-0-0-1; Mendoza, ss, 4-0-1-1; Jew, cf, 3-1-2-1. Totals: 33-5-7-5.
BELOIT (ab-r-h-rbi)—Morissette, 2b, 5-1-3-2; Salas, ss, 4-0-1-0; Mesa Jr., rf, 5-0-1-1; Zubia, 1gb, 5-0-0-0; Marinez, 3b, 4-0-0-0;’ Hostetler, c, 4-0-2-0; Castillo, lf, 4-1-1-0; Rosario, cf, 3-1-1-0; Polanco, dh, 4-0-1-0. Totals: 38-3-10-3,
Peoria.000 001 002—5 7 1
Beloit..001 010 100—3 10 1
E: Mendinger, Morisette. LOB: Peoria 3, Beloit 10. 2B: Tovalin, Rosario, Polanco. HR: Jew (5), Buchberger (8). SF: Mendiger. CS: Chanbers.
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so): Peoria, Mills 6.0-6-2-2-1-6; Roycroft (W,2-1) 2.0-2-1-1-0-3; Taveras (S,4) 1.0-2-0-0-0-2. Beloit, Johnson 6.0-2-1-1-0-3; Mokma 1.0-2-2-1-1-2; Puckett 1.0-1-0-0-0-2; Eckberg (L,1-3) 1.0-2-2-2-0-0.
PB: McKeithan 1, Stauss 3. HBP: Rosario by Mills. T: 2:32. Att.: 1,052.