BELOIT—Zach Brockman was well aware some fans weren’t overjoyed with the rebranding of the Beloit Snappers into the Sky Carp.
If a season in which they set records for attendance and merchandise sales wasn’t enough proof the decision was a sound one, Baseball Digest magazine recently awarded the Sky Carp with its 2022 Logo/Branding of the Year award.
However, instead of “I told you so,” Brockman prefers to say “Thank-you” to the Stateline for supporting the team so well.
“We never would have gotten this award in a million years if the Beloit community, the Janesville community, all of Rock County and Winnebago, too, hadn’t come out and supported us,” Brockman said Tuesday at ABC Supply Stadium. “This award is another huge win for the Stateline community.”
The rebrand came with its own backstory. With a new ownership group and a new home, the Sky Carp were here to stay, just like the goose stays put year-round and doesn’t fly south for the winter.
“I’m a Sky Carp story myself,” said Brockman, a Homewood Ill., native in his first season as team president. He has worked in baseball for 17 years, with his most recent stop before Beloit as GM of the Modesto Nuts in California. “I’ve come back home. Our mission is to improve the quality of life for people in this community and I’m a living testament to it. A new moniker, a new ballpark and a thriving downtown Beloit were all great selling points for me coming here.”
The branding agency Brandiose developed the new name and logos, benching mascot Snappy and putting the Snappers on the shelf. Brandiose is well-known for delivering out-of-the-ordinary team names that market well. In their first full season at ABC Supply Stadium and despite coming off a 2021 season impacted by COVID, 2,049 fans for the final regular-season game pushed the attendance to a record 102,794. That topped the previous mark of 101,127 set in 1986 at Pohlman Field.
“There is still plenty of room to grow and expand and improve here,” Brockman said. “There are communities in the area that are just starting to hear about us. If I had to put into one word our mission right now is outreach. It’s really about having an organized outreach effort from our internal team to reach out to the communities as well as the companies we didn’t reach last year because we didn’t have enough time or bodies to be able to reach out to and get in front of them and tell them how much fun we’re having here and how much momentum we’re generating.”
The Sky Carp brought many organizations to the ballpark for the first time last season and will bring many more next season.
“We worked with a few youth leagues last year and we’ve signed up a lot more for next year,” Brockman said. “We’re starting an elementary reading program and we’re going to get all those schools out. We are trying to grow that footprint and start young. I couldn’t be more proud of our staff for their marketing efforts locally. We’ve also had our story covered regionally by WGN and received national coverage (by CBS). Everything helps.”
In addition to fans in seats and purchasing merchandise, the Sky Carp have received tremendous support from local businesses.
“We’re trying to build a more vibrant community,” Brockman said. “Our owner, Quint Studer, believes in that wholeheartedly and so do I. He has done it in Pensacola (Fla.) and he is doing it here with the support of Diane Hendricks and founding partners like First National Bank and Beloit Health System. These folks help us operate at a higher level.”
While there won’t be baseball in the ballpark until next spring, behind the scenes the Sky Carp front office remains as busy as ever.
“I’ll bet I’ve been asked a thousand times, what do you do in the off-season?” Brockman said. “I’m probably busier from a planning standpoint than I am in-season. In-season is when you execute what you’ve already planned.”
Any fans who want to help keep the stadium busy this week may want to check out the team’s souvenir shop for a black Friday sales event from 10 a.m.-7 p.m.