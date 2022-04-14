BELOIT—There might have been a jet stream swirling around ABC Supply Stadium during Thursday’s doubleheader, but as far as the Beloit Sky Carp were concerned, the wind was knocked out of their offense.
Beloit managed just two hits in dropping the opener to the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers 1-0, and then four more in dropping the nightcap, 7-4
The teams locked up in an old-fashioned pitchers’ duel in the first game as they combined for just six hits.
Unfortunately for the Sky Cap, one of Wisconsin’s happened to be a long home run by Darrien Miller. That broke up a scoreless tie in the seventh inning and was the game’s lone tally.
It came against Beloit’s third pitcher of the game, Robinson Martinez (0-1)
Pat Monteverde started for the Sky Carp (0-5) and pitched 4 2-3 scoreless innings, allowing three hits and three walks. He struck out six. Reliever Tyler Mitzel came on and worked a scoreless 1 1-3 innings.
Martinez struggled with his control, walking three, but allowed only the one run on Miller’s blast.
The Timber Rattlers banged out nine hits in the nightcap and center fielder Joe Gray Jr. had a big game going 2-for-4 with two runs scored and a two-run home run that highlighted a decisive three-run seventh inning.
The Sky Carp battled back after trailing 4-0 after three innings. They showed some life in the fourth when Nasim Nunez led off with a walk off starter Justin Jarvis and stole second base.
Nunez moved to third on a wild pitch and Cody Morissette walked, setting the stage for a sacrifice fly by Victor Mesa Jr. Bennett Hostetler struck out, but Will Banfield delivered a single to left field to score Morissette and cut the deficit to 4-2. Federico Polanco flew out to end the inning.
In the Beloit fifth, Marcus Chiu collected a one-out single and Davis Bradshaw drove him in with a home run to center field to tie the game at 4-4.
Wisconsin then went on top in the seventh and retired Beloit in order in the bottom of the inning.
HOMESTAND CONTINUES: The Sky Carp will continue to host single games against the Timber Rattlers Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Friday’s 6:35 p.m. game will be followed by fireworks. Saturday’s game is also at 6:35 p.m. followed by a 1:05 p.m. matinee on Easter Sunday.
Boxscores
First game
Wisconsin 1, Beloit 0
Wisconsin..000 000 1—1 4 1
Beloit……..000 000 0—0 2 0
WISCONSIN (ab-r-h-rbi): Frelick, cf, 3-0-0-0; Rodriguez, lf, 3-0-1-0; Gray, rf, 3-0-0-0; Clarke, c, 2-0-0-0; Warren, 3b, 3-0-0-0; Martinez, 1b, 3-0-1-0; Murray, 2b, 3-0-0-0; Miller, dh, 2-1-2-1; Piniero, ss, 2-0-0-0. Totals: 24-1-4-1.
BELOIT (ab-r-h-rbi): Nunez, ss, 3-0-0-0; Morissette, 2b, 1-0-0-0; Hostetler, dh, 2-0-0-0; Banfield, c, 3-0-1-0; Marinez, 3b, 3-0-0-0; Rosario, cf, 3-0-0-0; Chiu, 1b, 3-0-0-0; Orr, lf, 3-0-1-0; Mitchell, rf, 3-0-0-0. Totals: 24-0-2-0.
E: Warren. LOB: Wis. 7, Beloit 6. 2B: Miller, Orr. HR: Miller (2). SAC: Pinero. SB: Frelick (3).
Pitching: (ip-h-r-er-bb-so): Wis., Smith 4.0-2-0-0-2-4; Mort (W,1-0) 2.0-0-0-0-1-2; Meeker (S,1) 1.0-0-0-0-0-0. Beloit, Monteverde 4.2-3-0-0-3-6; Mitzel 1.1-0-0-0-0-1; Martinez (L,0-1) 1.0-1-1-1-1-3.
T: 2:02.
Second game
Wisconsin 7, Beloit 4
Wisconsin..004 000 3—7 9 0
Beloit……..000 220 0—4 4 3
WISCONSIN (ab-r-h-rbi): Frelick, dh, 3-0-1-1; Rodriguez, lf, 4-2-0-0; Gray, cf, 4-2-2-4; Miller, c, 4-0-1-0; Warren, 3b, 4-0-2-0; Martinez, 1b, 3-0-1-0; Peters, rf, 3-0-0-0; Murray, ss, 2-1-1-0; Coca, 2b, 2-2-1-0. Totals: 29-7-9-5.
BELOIT (ab-r-h-rbi): Nunez, ss, 3-1-0-0; Morissette, 3b, 2-1-0-0; Mesa Jr., cf, 2-0-0-1; Hostetler, c, 3-0-1-0; Banfield, dh, 3-0-1-1; Polanco, 2b, 2-0-0-0; Allen, lf, 3-0-0-0; Chiu, 1b, 3-1-1-0; Bradshaw, rf, 3-1-1-2. Totals: 24-4-4-4.
E: Perdue, Nunez, Hostetler. LOB: Wis. 4, Beloit 3. 2B: Gray. HR: Gray, Bradshaw. SF: Mesa Jr. SB: Murray, Coca, Nunez.
Pitching: (ip-h-r-er-bb-so):Wis., Jarvis 4.1-3-4-4-2-5; Sierra (W, 1-0 1.2-1-0-0-1-3; Robinson (S,2) 1.0-0-0-0-0-2. Beloit, Perdue 4.0-5-4-4-3-5; Mendez 2.0-1-0-0-0-1; Evans (L,0-1) 1.0-3-3-0-0-2.
WP: Jarvis. T: 2:10. Att.: 414.