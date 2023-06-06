PEORIA, Ill. — The Beloit Sky Carp continued to battle through a slump as they dropped the opener of a six-game set with the Peoria Chiefs 6-5 in 10 innings at Dozer Park Tueday night.

Beloit (23-27) jumped out to a 4-0 lead and were still up 5-2 when the Chiefs scored twice in the sixth and once in the seventh to tie it.

Recommended for you