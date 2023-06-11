PEORIA, Ill.—First place in the Midwest League West just keeps slipping farther and farther away from the Beloit Sky Carp, which lost 5-2 to the Peoria Chiefs on Sunday to fall to 24-32 on the season.

The Sky Carp only won one of the six games in their series against the Chiefs, and it is the fourth-straight series that Beloit has dropped.

