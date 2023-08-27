BELOIT—Beloit Sky Carp starter Alex Williams threw five strong innings and left Sunday’s matchup with the Lake County Captains with his team in prime position to walk away with a win.

But the Sky Carp’s offense went 0-for-8 with runners in scoring position as they fell 2-0 to the Captains in front of a crowd of 2,699 fans on a warm and sunny afternoon at ABC Supply Stadium.

  

