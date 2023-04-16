SOUTH BEND, Ind.—The pendulum that is the early Beloit Sky Carp season continued on Sunday afternoon as they dropped the series finale to the South Bend Cubs 10-2.
The Sky Carp scored eight or more runs in each of their three wins against the Cubs, but scored two or less runs in the three losses as they split the first six-game series of the season.
On Sunday, Beloit struck first when Dalvy Rosario blasted a solo shot, his first home run of the season, in the first. But the Cubs brought two across in the bottom half of the inning, and four more in the third to take a 6-1 lead.
Joshua Zamora’s one-run double made it 7-2 in the fifth but South Bend added a run in the sixth and seventh to seal the blowout.
Sky Carp starter Holt Jones had a tough day on the mound, tossing 3.2 innings while allowing five hits and seven runs (six earned) and walking five.
Luarbert Arias, Matt Pushard and Tyler Eckberg combined for 4.1 innings out of the bullpen and allowed five hits and three earned runs with four strikeouts.
Zaomara went 3-for-3 from the plate while Davis Bradshaw and Ynmanol Marinez had the other two hits for Beloit.
Beloit is now 5-4 this season and is in a tie for third place in Midewest League West Division with the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers. South Bend (6-3) is in first.
• FRIDAY RECAP: Yiddi Cappe’s two-run homer in the ninth helped the Sky Carp take down the Cubs 10-8.
Both teams’ bats were on fire as they combined for 27 hits in a back-and-forth contest that saw Beloit take the lead for good off Marinez’s two-run double in the eighth.
Cappe was 2-for-5 with four RBIs while Brady Allen had a team-high three hits. Reliever Kyle Crigger got the win after throwing two innings and allowing no runs on four hits.
SATURDAY RECAP: Beloit could only muster four hits as they were shelled by South Bend 9-1.
The Cubs got five runs on the board in the first two innings, chasing starter Edgar Sanchez before he even finished a full inning.
Allen’s sacrifice fly was the source of the Sky Carp’s lone run as no Beloit player had an extra-base hit.
Caleb Wurster was the only Sky Carp pitcher to not allow a run, going two innings and only allowing one hit.