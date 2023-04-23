BELOIT—Baseball can be a cruel mistress.
The Beloit Sky Carp went into Sunday’s series finale against the Cedar Rapids Kernels on a five-game winning streak, and they were looking for their first-ever six-game series sweep.
But the Kernels exploded for 11 runs, one more than they had scored in the other five games against the Sky Carp combined, as they took down Beloit 11-1 on a chilly, gray day at ABC Supply Stadium.
“We got down behind the eight ball early,” manager Billy Gardner Jr. said. “Cedar Rapids pitched really well, and we couldn’t use any type of attack to hit our way back into it. But at the end of the day, we took five out of six and have been playing pretty good baseball.”
The loss dropped Beloit to 10-5 while Cedar Rapids improved to 6-8.
Sky Carp starter Holt Jones struggled with his command and Cedar Rapids took advantage. Ben Ross singled home Noah Miller, who had doubled, to take a 1-0 lead in the first.
Miller, who went 4-for-5 with three RBIs, hit a two-run single in the second, and Tanner Schobel later added a two-run hit of his own to make it 5-0.
A walk to Willie Joe Garry chased Jones after just 1.2 innings of work. He allowed five earned runs on five hits while walking four.
“Holt is going to be fine,” Gardner said. “He hit on some really good sliders and the ball came out really good at times. He just has to command the ball like he’s capable of.”
Jones wasn’t the only one who struggled to find the strike zone as Sky Carp pitchers finished with nine total bases on balls.
A usually solid bullpen couldn’t help keep the game from getting out of hand as five different relievers combined to allow six hits and five earned runs.
That doesn’t stop first-round pick Jacob Berry from having total trust in those guys on the mound, especially after the work they did against the Kernels for most of this series.
“They put a lot of confidence in us as players,” he said. “They keep us in games. From top to bottom, from starting pitching to our bullpen, they’ve just been unbelievable. They’re the reason we had a good week.”
Berry provided a bright spot in the rout by crushing his first bomb as a Sky Carp, a solo 400-foot homer over the right-field wall in the fourth.
“I wanted to barrel a ball up,” Berry said. “I was trying not to do too much, just sticking with my approach. It was a good feeling to get the first one out of the way. I’m looking forward to more in the future.”
It was the only blemish that starter Pierson Ohl allowed all day as he went five strong innings, only allowing four hits.
The bullpen was even stronger, not letting Beloit get a single hit and only walking two as four different pitchers closed out the game.
Joshua Zamora was strong from the plate for the Sky Carp, finishing 2-for-2 with a walk.
The Sky Carp have an off day Monday before traveling to Appleton, Wisconsin for a six-game series against the Timber Rattlers.
“We just stay day-to-day,” Berry said. “We play loose and we play fun. We’re here and we’re staying present. I think that’s why we’re successful.”
• FRIDAY RECAP: Zamora’s two-run single to left in the eight helped the Sky Carp edge the Kernels 4-3.
Edgar Sanchez went four innings while only one earned run and five hits with seven punchouts for Beloit. Kyle Crigger got the win after tossing a hitless eighth and Chandler Joziwak got his second save with a clean ninth inning.
Ynmanol Marinez was 2-for-3 with an RBI while Garry Jr. hit a solo blast for Cedar Rapids.
• SATURDAY RECAP: Beloit starter Luis Palacios pitched a gem as he went seven innings while only allowing three hits and striking out six in a 7-1 win.
Bennett Hostetler had a bases-clearing double in the fourth to give the Sky Carp a 4-0 lead. Marinez added a two-run two-bagger in the fifth.
Yiddi Cappe went 2-for-4 while Marinez was 2-for-3.
SUNDAY’S BOXSCORE
KERNELS 11, SKY CARP 1
Cedar Rapids….142 012 001 — 11 11 0
Beloit……………….000 100 000 — 1 4 2
CEDAR RAPIDS (ab-r-h-rbi) — Miller, ss, 5-3-4-3; Cardenas, c, 5-2-3-2; Rosario, rf, 4-0-0-0; Ross, lf, 6-0-1-1; Schobel, 3b, 4-1-1-2; Garry Jr., 3-0-0-0; Cavaco, 1b, 5-1-0-0; Morales, dh, 3-2-1-0; Yake, 2b, 3-2-1-0. Totals: 38-11-11-8.
BELOIT (ab-r-h-rbi) — Rosario, cf, 1-0-0-0; Castillo, ph-lf, 2-0-0-0; Berry, dh, 4-1-1-1; Mack, c, 3-0-0-0; Cappe, 2b, 4-0-0-0; Bradshaw, lf-cf, 4-0-1-0; Marinez, 3b, 4-0-0-0; Allen, rf, 3-0-0-0; Hostetler, 1b, 3-0-0-0; Zamora, ss, 2-0-2-0. Totals: 30-1-4-1.
OF: Bradshaw. PB: Mack. E: Marinez 2. SB: Miller (2). SF: Miller. 2B: Miller, Cardenas 2. HR: Berry (1).
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so): CR, Ohl (W,1-0, 5.0-4-1-1-0-5); Paredes (1.0-0-0-0-1-0); Grace (1.0-0-0-0-0-2); Rimmel (1.0-0-0-0-2-1); Rodriguez (1.0-0-0-0-0-1). Beloit, Jones (L,0-2, 1.2-5-5-5-4-3); Eckberg (2.1-3-2-2-0-3); Jimenez (1.0-2-1-0-1-1); Wurster (1.0-0-2-2-3-0); Arias (1.0-0-0-0-1-2), Pushard (2.0-1-1-1-0-2).
WP: Jones, Wurster. Balk: Pushard. HBP: Yake (by Jones), Garry Jr. (by Wurster). T: 2:46. Att. 649.