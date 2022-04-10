CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa—The Beloit Sky Carp couldn’t wait to depart Perfect Game Field on Sunday.
Over the past three days, they had their fill of the Cedar Rapids Kernels and particularly third baseman Christian Encarnacion-Strand.
The Kernels slugger had nine hits in his first 10 at-bats against Beloit pitching, including three home runs, as the Sky Carp dropped their opener on Friday night 12-5 and then lost Game 2 on Saturday 9-3.
Three Beloit pitchers managed to hold Encarnacion-Strand to a 1-for-4 performance on Sunday afternoon, but he still hit an RBI double in a 2-0 victory. That gave him an astonishing 15 runs batted in for the series.
Five Kernels pitchers combined for a two-hit shutout as the bullpen fired five scoreless innings on Sunday.
Sawyer Gibson-Long tossed four scoreless innings, striking out five while scattering two hits and two walks. Bobby Milacki earned the victory with two shutout innings of relief. He was followed by Melvi Acosta (1 1-3 innings), Denny Bentley (2-3 of an innings) and finally Osiris Germann who worked a 1-2-3 ninth for a save.
Anthony Prato scored both Kernels runs on a steal of home in the first inning and on the eighth-inning double by Encarnacion-Strand. Zach King (0-1) took the loss for the Sky Carp, allowing one earned run in five innings of work. He allowed only two hits, walked four and struck out eight.
With the sweep, Cedar Rapids is alone in first place in the West Division as the lone undefeated Midwest League team.
The Sky Carp are off Monday then host their home opener at ABC Supply Stadium on Tuesday with a 6:30 p.m. start against the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers.
• FRIDAY RECAP: Encarnacion-Strand went 4-for-5 with two home runs and nine RBI to torch the Sky Carp. The Kernels went 6-for-10 with runners in scoring position.
Beloit starter Dax Fulton took the loss, allowing four hits and six runs in 3 2-3 innings, including a grand slam by Encarnacion-Strand. The only Beloit player with multiple hits was Tanner Allen, who was 2-for-4 with two runs scored and an RBI.
• SATURDAY RECAP: Encarnacion-Strand was 5-for-5 with a home run and five RBIs.
Starter Evan Fitterer took the loss for the Sky Carp, allowing five hits and four runs in two innings. Beloit had only six hits, with Davis Bradshaw going 2-for-3 with a runs scored and an RBI. Ynmanol Marinez hit a two-run home run.
• Friday’s boxscore
Cedar Rapids 12, Beloit 5
Beloit……..100 200 002—5 9 1
C. Rapids..100 793 01x—12 10 2
Hitting (ab-r-h-rbi): B: Nunez, ss, 5-1-1-0; Morissette, 2b, 5-0-0-0; Hostetler, dh, 3-1-1-1; Mesa Jr., cf, 3-1-1-1; Banfield, c, 3-1-1-1; Polanco, 1b, 4-1-1-0; Rosario, 3b, 4-0-1-1; Allen, lf, 4-0-2-1; Bradshaw, rf, 4-0-1-0. Totals: 35-5-9-5.
CR: Prato, lf, 4-3-2-1; Encarnacion-Strand, 3b, 5-2-4-9; Morales, dh, 4-1-0-0; Sabato, 1b, 4-0-0-0; Javier, ss, 3-1-0-0; Camargo, c, 4-1-1-1; Soularie, 2b, 3-2-1-0; Holland, cf, 3-0-0-0; Taylor, rf, 4-2-2-1. Totals: 33-12-10-12.
E: Banfield. DP: B 1. LOB: B 6, CR 3. 2B: Allen, Hostetler, Mesa Jr., Prato. HR: Encarnacion-Strand 2. SF: Banfield. SB: Nunez, Prato.
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so): B: Fulton (L,0-1) 3.2-4-6-6-4-4; Perdue 2.1-4-5-5-1-3; Evans 2.0-2-1-1-1-5. CR: Rozek (W,1-0) 5.0-5-3-2-0-6; Hanner 2.0-0-0-0-2-2; Palm 2.0-4-2-2-0-2. WP: Rozek.
T: 2:53. Att.: 1,096.
Saturday’s boxscore
Cedar Rapids 9, Beloit 3
Beloit……..000 020 100—3 6 0
C. Rapids..130 120 20x—9 13 1
Hitting (ab-r-h-rbi): B: Nunez, ss, 4-0-0-0; Rosario, 2b, 4-0-0-0; Mesa Jr., cf, 4-0-1-0; Hostetler, c, 4-1-1-0; Banfield, dh, 4-1-1-0; Bradshaw, lf, 3-1-2-1; Marinez, 3b, 3-1-1-2; Chiu, 1b, 3-0-0-0; Orr, rf, 3-0-1-0. Totals: 32-3-6-3.
CR: Prato, lf, 5-2-3-2; Encarnacion-Strand, dh, 5-3-5-5; Sabato, 1b, 3-0-1-0; Severino, 2b, 0-0-0-0; Holland, pr-cf, 3-0-0-0; Javier, ss, 5-0-1-2; Gray, 3b, 5-0-0-0; Soularie, rf-2b, 5-1-1-0; Mack, c, 3-2-1-0; Garry, cf-rf, 4-1-1-0. Totals: 38-9-13-9.
E: Prato. LOB: B 4, CR 10. 2B: Bradshaw 2, Hostetler, Encarnacion-Strad 3B: Orr. HR: Marinez (1), Encarnacion-Strand (3). SF: Bradshaw. SB: Prato 2, Encarnacion-Strand.
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so): B: Fitterer (L,0-1) 2.0-5-4-4-3-1; Given 2.0-5-3-3-0-3; Mitzel 2.0-1-0-0-0-4; Brito 2.0-2-2-2-0-5. CR: Headrick (W,1-0) 5.0-2-2-2-0-8; Laweryson (H,1) 3.0-2-1-0-1-3; Mullenbach 1.0-2-0-0-0-1.
WP: Fitterer 2. HBP: Severino by Fitterer; Sabato by Mitzel. PB: Mack. T: 2:47. A: 809.
Sunday’s boxscore
Cedar Rapids 2, Beloit 0
Beloit……..000 000 000—0 2 0
C. Rapids..100 000 01x—2 3 1
Hitting (ab-r-h-rbi): B: Nunez, ss, 2-0-0-0; Morissette, 2b, 2-0-0-0; Mesa Jr., cf, 4-0-1-0; Banfield, c, 4-0-0-0; Polanco, dh, 1-0-0-0; Marinez, 3b, 3-0-1-0; Allen, lf, 3-0-0-0; Ready, 1b, 3-0-0-0; Orr, rf, 3-0-0-0. Totals: 27-0-2-0.
CR: Prato, 2b, 1-2-0-0; Encarnacion-Strand, 3b, 4-0-1-1; Morales, c, 3-0-0-0; Sabato, 1b, 3-0-0-0; Javier, ss, 3-0-0-0; Soularie, lf, 3-0-1-0; Camargo, dh, 3-0-0-0; Holland, cf, 2-0-0-0; Taylor, rf, 3-0-1-0. Totals: 25-2-3-1.
E: Banfield, Prato. DP: CR 1. LOB: B 4, CR 5. 2B: Mesa Jr., Encarnacion-Strand. SB: Nunez (2). Prato 2 (4), Holland (1).
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so): B, King (L,01) 5.0-2-1-1-4-8; Martinez 2.0-0-0-0-0-4; Reynolds 1.0-1-1-1-1-1. CR, Gipson-Long 4.0-2-0-0-2-5; Milacki (W,1-0) 2.0-0-0-0-1-1; Acosta 1.1-0-0-0-1-0; Bentley 0.2-0-0-0-0-2; German (S,1) 1.0-0-0-0-0-1.
HBP: Holland by King. T: 2:22. Att.:1,148.