Beloit Sky Carp drop opener at West Michigan 7-3 By Daily News staff Jim Franz Author email May 10, 2022 May 10, 2022 Updated 24 min ago COMSTOCK PARK, Mich.—The Beloit Sky Carp dropped their sixth straight game as they opened a series with the West Michigan Whitecaps with a 7-3 loss.The Whitecaps (11-17) smacked four home runs in the contest and handed M.D. Johnson (1-4) the loss. He allowed 10 hits and six runs in six innings.Colt Keith hit a solo homer in the first and Ben Malgeri went deep in the second inning. The Sky Carp cut it to 2-1 in the third when a triple by Nasim Nunez scored Dalvy Rosario.The Whitecaps made it 6-1 in the third. Chris Meyers belted a three-run homer and Wenceel Perez added a solo shot later in the inning.After Keith scored on a balk in the seventh, Beloit's Rosario scored his second run on a groundout by Cody Morissette.Beloit's Will Banfield accounted for the final run with a solo homer in the ninth. Banfield, Rosario and Davis Bradshaw each had two hits.