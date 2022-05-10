COMSTOCK PARK, Mich.—The Beloit Sky Carp dropped their sixth straight game as they opened a series with the West Michigan Whitecaps with a 7-3 loss.

The Whitecaps (11-17) smacked four home runs in the contest and handed M.D. Johnson (1-4) the loss. He allowed 10 hits and six runs in six innings.

Colt Keith hit a solo homer in the first and Ben Malgeri went deep in the second inning. The Sky Carp cut it to 2-1 in the third when a triple by Nasim Nunez scored Dalvy Rosario.

The Whitecaps made it 6-1 in the third. Chris Meyers belted a three-run homer and Wenceel Perez added a solo shot later in the inning.

After Keith scored on a balk in the seventh, Beloit’s Rosario scored his second run on a groundout by Cody Morissette.

Beloit’s Will Banfield accounted for the final run with a solo homer in the ninth. Banfield, Rosario and Davis Bradshaw each had two hits.

Recommended for you