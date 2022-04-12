BELOIT—The Wisconsin Timber Rattlers sure know how to spoil a party.
The Beloit Sky Carp were in a festive mood as they celebrated their first April home opener at ABC Supply Stadium on Tuesday night before a cozy but loud audience.
Beloit even grabbed a 2-1 lead in the second inning.
But those part-poopers from Appleton had other plans, smacking two home runs on their way to a 6-3 Midwest League victory.
Beloit, still seeking its first victory at 0-4, will start Pat Monteverde for tonight’s 6:35 game with the Timber Rattlers.
The Milwaukee Brewers’ No. 1 pick in last season’s MLB draft, Sal Frelick, led off the game with a single to center off Beloit starter MD Johnson (0-1). He stole second and advanced to third on a single by Carlos Rodriguez before scoring on a wild pitch.
Beloit tied it in the bottom of the first inning. Speedy Nasim Nunez led off with a walk against Wisconsin starter Antoine Kelly. Nunez stole second and third before scoring on a sacrifice fly to center by Bennett Hostetler.
The Sky Carp went back to work in the second inning with Will Banfield leading off with a double. Two strikeouts later, Tanner Allen drove him in with a double to center.
Wisconsin wiped out the 2-1 deficit in the third inning. Rodriguez hit a one-out double and Zavier Warren drove him in with a single. Ernesto Martinez then blasted a two-run homer.
In the top of the fourth, Ethan Murray reached on an error by Beloit left fielder Davis Bradshaw and scored on Darrien Miller’s homer to left to make it 6-2.
The Sky Carp threatened in the fifth inning, loading the bases with no outs. Cody Morissette walked, Hostetler was hit by a pitch and Victor Mesa Jr. singled. Will Banfield grounded into a forceout at second base to score one run, but Federico Polano struck out and Dalvy Rosario popped out to end the threat.
Reliever Miguel Guerrero (1-0) picked up the victory, allowing one run in three innings.
• Boxscore:
Wisconsin 6, Beloit 3
Wisconsin…103 200 000—6 10 0
Beloit……….110 010 000—3 5 3
WISCONSIN (ab-r-h-rbi): Frelick, cf, 4-1-1-0; Rodrighez LF, 5-1-3-0; Gray, rf, 4-0-0-0; Warren, 3b, 4-1-2-1; Martinez, 1B, 5-1-1-2; Peters, dh, 4-0-1-0; Murray, ss, 4-1-0-0; Miller, c, 4-1-2-2; Coca, 2b, 4-0-0-0. Totals: 38-6-10-5.
BELOIT (ab-r-h-rbi) Nunez, ss, 4-1-0-0; Morissette, 2b, 4-1-0-0; Hostetler, dh, 1-0-1-1; Mesa Jr., cf, 5-0-1-0; Banfield, c, 2-1-1-1; Polanco, 1b, 4-0-0-0; Rosario, 3b, 4-0-0-0; Allen, rf, 3-0-1-1; Bradshaw, lf, 4-0-1-0. Totals: 31-3-5-3.
E: Bradshaw, Polanco, Morisette. DP: B 1. LOB: Wis. 8, Beloit 10. 2B: Rodriguez, Warren, Banfield, Allen. HR: Martinez (1), Miller (1). SF: Hostetler. SB: Frelick 2, Rodriguez 2, Nunez 2, Peters
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so): Wisconsin: Kelly 3.2-2-2-2-4-9; Guerrero (W,1-0) 3.0-3-1-1-1-4; Baker (H,1) 1.1-0-0-0-0-1; Robinson (S,1) 1.0-0-0-0-1-2.
Beloit: Johnson (L,0-1) 3.0-6-4-4-0-8; Rose 3.0-3-2-1-1-1; Puckett 2.0-0-0-0-0-2; Reynolds 1.0-1-0-0-2-1.
WP: Johnson. HBP: Hostetler by Guerrero, Banfield by Guerrero. T:3:17. Att. 1,039.