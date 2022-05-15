COMSTOCK PARK, Mich.—The Beloit Sky Carp wasted a terrific pitching performance Sunday, losing to the West Michigan Whitecaps 2-1.
Beloit starter Zach King (1-2) was saddled with the loss after allowing four hits and two runs in five innings. He walked one and struck out eight. Josan Mendez came on in relief and pitched two scoreless innings, allowing two hits and striking out three. Sean Reynolds pitched a scoreless eighth inning, striking out one to give Sky Carp pitcher 12 punchouts on the day.
Beloit had seven hits, but went 0-for-4 with runners in scoring position. The Sky Carp’s lone run came in the second inning off Whitecaps starter Dylan Smith (3-3). Marcus Chiu reached on a fielding error by third baseman Trei Cruz that scored Davis Bradshaw.
Both of West Michigan’s scores came in the fourth inning. Bryant Packard’s single scored Jake Holton with the tying run. Later, Josh Crouch hit a sacrifice fly to right that scored Corey Joyce.
The Sky Carp’s final gasp came in the ninth when Davis Bradshaw led off with a walk. Bennett Hostetler then grounded into a double play and Tanner Allen flew out to right field to end the game.
The Sky Carp return to ABC Supply Stadium to start a 12-game homestand on Tuesday at 6:35 p.m. hosting the Peoria Chiefs.
Boxscore:
Whitecaps 2, Sky Carp 1
BELOIT (ab-r-h-rbi)—Nunez, ss, 4-0-1-0; Rosario, cf, 4-0-1-0; Morissette, 2b, 4-0-1-0; Banfield, dh, 4-0-0-0; Bradshaw, lf, 3-1-1-0; Hostetler, c, 4-0-1-0; Allen, rf, 4-0-1-0; Chiu, 1b, 3-0-1-0; Santos, 3b, 2-0-0-0. Totals: 32-1-7-0.
WEST MICHIGAN (ab-r-h-rbi)—Malgeri, cf, 4-0-0-0; Perez, 2b, 4-0-0-0; Holton, 1b, 4-1-2-0; Meyers, dh, 4-0-1-0; Joyce, ss, 2-1-1-0; Packard, lf, 3-0-1-1; Crouch, c, 2-0-1-1; Cruz, 3b, 3-0-0-0; Bojarski, rf, 3-0-0-0. Totals: 29-2-6-2.
Beloit………010 000 000—1 7 2
W. Michigan.000 200 000—2 6 1
E: Nunez 2, Cruz. DP: WM 2. LOB: Beloit 6, WM 5. SF: Crouch. SB: Joyce, Packard 2.
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so): Beloit, King (L,1-2) 5.0-4-2-2-1-8; Mendez 2.0-2-0-0-0-3; Reynolds 1.0-0-0-0-0-1. West Michigan, Smith (W,3-3) 5.0-4-1-0-0-1; Bienlien 1.0-1-0-0-0-0; Arriera 1.0-2-0-0-1-0; Reyes 1.0-0-00-1-0; Magno (S,3) 1.0-0-0-0-1-0.
T: 2:08. Att.: 6,857.
• SATURDAY RECAP: The Sky Carp trailed 2-1 in the top of the ninth with two outs when Tanner Allen delivered a double to the left field gap to score Will Banfield with the tying run.
Beloit reliever Raul Brito worked out of a jam in the bottom of the ninth. Cody Morissett then drove in Angeudis Santos with a two-out double in the 10th and Banfield followed with an RBI single to make it 4-2.
Brito worked three scoreless innings to record the victory. Jackson Rose was also stellar out of the Beloit bullpen, retiring all 10 Whitecaps he faced.