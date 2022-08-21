SOUTH BEND, Ind.—The Beloit Sky Carp entered Friday just one game behind the South Bend Cubs for first place in the West Division of the Midwest League and, with four games over the weekend, they looked poised to contend for the top spot.
But by the end of Sunday, the Cubs had won five straight, including a double-header sweep on Friday, and the Sky Carp found themselves five games behind.
Each weekend loss was by one run, including Sunday’s 4-3 setback.
The Cubs had solo homers in the first and second off Luis Palacios.
Cubs’ starter Daniel Palencia threw four innings of three-hit ball. Gabriel Jaramillo relieved him for a scoreless fifth but walked Victor Mesa Jr. to lead off the sixth and Dalvy Rosario smashed his sixth home run to tie the game.
Casey Opitz, who came into the game with only one home run, hit his second homer of the game, a two-run shot to left to help South Bend regain the lead.
Back-to-back walks and a single from Rosario loaded the bases with one out for Beloit in the eighth, and it pulled within one on an RBI groundout from Federico Polanco. Harrison Spohn walked to reload the bases, but Jan Mercado struck out to end the inning.
Dalton Stambaugh sent the Sky Carp down in order for his second save.
Palacios pitched six innings and gave up four earned runs on seven hits while striking out eight.
• FRIDAY GAME ONE RECAP: The Sky Carp started their weekend with a doubleheader to make up for Wednesday’s rainout. While two teams typically only play seven innings in doubleheader games, this one went to ‘extra innings’ as both teams were tied at one after seven innings of play.
Beloit got one across in the top of the eighth after Castillo singled on the second pitch he saw to score Zach Zubia, the automatic runner.
The Cubs walked the game off for a 3-2 win, however, after Pete Crow-Armstrong hit a single to score the automatic runner and scored on a throwing error by Rosario at shortstop.
Evan Fitterer pitched a solid six innings, only allowing five hits and one unearned run.
• FRIDAY GAME TWO RECAP: The Sky Carp played from behind for much of game two Friday. Pinango got two runs across on a single in the third, and Jonathan Sierra’s double put two more runs on the board.
Beloit started a one-out rally in the seventh, Zubia and Castillo both reached via singles, and Polanco launched a three-run blast for his first homer as a Sky Carp to make it 4-3.
Tevin Mitchell and Cody Morissette both struck out to end the game.
• SATURDAY RECAP: Beloit starter Dax Fulton was strong, pitching six innings while allowing seven hits and only two earned runs, but Beloit fell once again to the Cubs 4-3.
Mercado put the Sky Carp on the board first with an RBI single in the second, but Crow-Armstrong tied the game up in the third with an RBI single of his own.
BJ Murray Jr. gave South Bend the lead with a solo home run, but Mitchell put Beloit back in front with a two-run homer, his first blast as a Sky Carp.
Pertuz tied the game with an RBI double in the seventh, and the Cubs walked it off for the second time in the series with Luis Verdugo’s game-winning single.
• Sunday’s boxscore:
Cubs 4, Sky Carp 3
BELOIT (ab-r-h-rbi)—Morissette, dh, 2-0-0-0; Hostetler PH-DH, 2-0-1-0; Castillo, rf, 5-0-2-0; Mesa Jr., lf, 4-1-0-0; Zubia, 1b, 3-1-0-0; Marinez, 3b, 3-0-1-0; Rosario, cf, 4-1-2-2; Polanco, 2b, 4-0-1-1; Spohn, rf, 1-0-0-0; Mercado, c, 3-0-0-0. Totals: 31-3-7-3.
SOUTH BEND (ab-r-h-rbi)—Crow-Armstrong, cf, 3-0-0-0; Pertuz, ss, 4-1-1-1; Verdugo, 3b, 2-0-0-0; Pinango, lf, 4-0-0-0; Aliendo, c, 4-1-1-0; Murray Jr., dh, 3-0-0-0; Opitz, 1b, 3-2-2-3; Santana, 2b, 3-0-2-0; Sierra, rf, 3-0-1-0. Totals: 29-4-7-4.
Beloit…..000 002 010—3 7 0
SB………..110 002 00—4 7 0
E: Polanco (5). DP: SB 1, Beloit 1. LOB: SB 4, Beloit 10. 2B: Hostetler, Verdugo. 3B: Crow-Armstrong, Nwogu. HR: Aliendo (6). SF: Castillo. SB: Santana (15). CS: Rosario (6), Murray Jr. (2), Crow-Armstrong (4).
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so): Beloit, Sanchez (L, 0-1) 5.0-4-3-3-4-2; Mokma 2.0-1-1-1-1-2; Steele 1.0-1-2-2-1-1. SB, Hodge (W, 2-1) 5.0-1-0-0-6-4; Cruz (H, 2) 1.0-0-0-0-1-2; McAvene (H, 5) 2.0-2-1-1-1-2; Reed 1.0-0-0-0-0-2.
HBP: Castillo (by Hodge); Polanco (by Cruz); Crow-Armstrong (by Mokma) T: 2:19 Att.: 5,828.