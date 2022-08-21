SOUTH BEND, Ind.—The Beloit Sky Carp entered Friday just one game behind the South Bend Cubs for first place in the West Division of the Midwest League and, with four games over the weekend, they looked poised to contend for the top spot.

But by the end of Sunday, the Cubs had won five straight, including a double-header sweep on Friday, and the Sky Carp found themselves five games behind.

