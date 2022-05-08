MIDLAND, Mich.—The Beloit Sky Carp took a four-game winning streak into their six-game series at the Great Lakes Loons and boosted it by winning the opener 1-0 back on May 4.
They haven’t won since.
The Loons posted their fifth straight win over Beloit, 5-4, on Sunday thanks mainly to a four-run fifth inning.
Beloit scored three times in the fourth inning. Tanner Allen had an RBI single and a wild pitch allowed Victor Mesa Jr. to score. Will Banfield made it 3-0 when scored on a groundout by Ynmanol Marinez.
Great Lakes answered with its big fifth. Joe Vranesh got it started with an RBI double. He scored on a single by Jorbit Vivas. Eddy Leonard grounded to shortstop Nasim Nunez who went to second base for a forceout, but Cody Morissette dropped the ball and a run scored to tie the game at 3-3. The Loons broke the tie when Leonard was thrown out trying to steal second, but Vivas motored home from third with the tie-breaker.
Morissette atoned for his error by belting a home run in the seventh inning. In the eighth, Ismael Acantara belted an RBI double to untie it again.
Zach King started for Beloit and took a no-decision. He allowed six hits and four runs (three earned) in five innings. He walked three and struck out six. Will Puckett came on and pitched two perfect innings. Sean Reynolds (0-1) took the loss, allowing a hit and one run in one inning.
Beloit (8-19) takes Monday off before starting a six-game series at West Michigan.