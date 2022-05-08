MIDLAND, Mich.—The Beloit Sky Carp took a four-game winning streak into their six-game series at the Great Lakes Loons and boosted it by winning the opener 1-0 back on May 4.

They haven’t won since.

The Loons posted their fifth straight win over Beloit, 5-4, on Sunday thanks mainly to a four-run fifth inning.

Beloit scored three times in the fourth inning. Tanner Allen had an RBI single and a wild pitch allowed Victor Mesa Jr. to score. Will Banfield made it 3-0 when scored on a groundout by Ynmanol Marinez.

Great Lakes answered with its big fifth. Joe Vranesh got it started with an RBI double. He scored on a single by Jorbit Vivas. Eddy Leonard grounded to shortstop Nasim Nunez who went to second base for a forceout, but Cody Morissette dropped the ball and a run scored to tie the game at 3-3. The Loons broke the tie when Leonard was thrown out trying to steal second, but Vivas motored home from third with the tie-breaker.

Morissette atoned for his error by belting a home run in the seventh inning. In the eighth, Ismael Acantara belted an RBI double to untie it again.

Zach King started for Beloit and took a no-decision. He allowed six hits and four runs (three earned) in five innings. He walked three and struck out six. Will Puckett came on and pitched two perfect innings. Sean Reynolds (0-1) took the loss, allowing a hit and one run in one inning.

Beloit (8-19) takes Monday off before starting a six-game series at West Michigan.

BOXSCORE:

Great Lakes 5, Beloit 4

Beloit…...000 300 100—4 6 2

G. Lakes.000 040 01x—5 7 0

BELOIT (ab-r-h-rbi)—Nunez, ss, 5-0-0-0; Morissette, 2b, 4-2-2-1; Mesa Jr., 4-1-1-0; Banfield, c, 3-1-1-0; Allen, dh, 3-0-1-1; Rosario, 3b, 4-0-0-0; Bradshaw, rf, 3-0-1-0; Marinez, 1b, 4-0-0-1; Mitchell, lf, 3-0-0-0. Totals: 33-4-6-3.

GREAT LAKES (ab-r-h-rbi) __ DeLuca, rf, 4-1-1-0; Vivas, 2b, 3-1-1-1; Leonard, ss, 4-0-0-1; January, rf, 2-1-1-0; Rios, dh, 1-0-0-0; Valera, 3b, 4-0-0-0; Mateo, cf, 4-1-1-0; Alcantara, 1b, 4-0-2-1; Vranesh, lf, 4-1-1-1. Totals: 30-5-7-4.

E: Morissette 2. DP: Beloit 1. LOB: Beloit 6, GL 7. 2B: Banfield, Alcanatra 12, Vranesh. HR: Morissette (3). SB: Allen (2)., Bradshaw (3).

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so:) Beloit, King 5.0-6-4-3-3-6; Puckett 2.0-0-0-0-0-2; Reynolds (L,0-1) 1.0-1-1-1-2-0. GL, Malisheski 3.0-0-0-0-1-5; Scoggins 0.1-3-3-3-1-0; Fisher 1.2-0-0-0-1-2; Alejo 0.2-1-0-0-1-1; Duensing 1.1-1-1-1-0-2; Smith (W,2-0) 2.0-1-0-0-0-2.

WP: Scoggins. HBP: Vivas by King. T: 2:20. Att.: 2,362.

Recommended for you