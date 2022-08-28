BELOIT—The Peoria Chiefs poured on the runs, and mother nature poured on the water as the Beloit Sky Carp were steamrolled 14-1 in a rain shortened, seven-inning game Sunday afternoon.

Beloit starter Luis Palacios allowed a L.J. Jones RBI double in the first and a Todd Lott RBI single in the second inning, but it was Jones’ grand slam later in the second that truly blew the game open, giving the Chiefs a 7-0 lead after the Sky Carp had even come to bat a second time.

