BELOIT—The Peoria Chiefs poured on the runs, and mother nature poured on the water as the Beloit Sky Carp were steamrolled 14-1 in a rain shortened, seven-inning game Sunday afternoon.
Beloit starter Luis Palacios allowed a L.J. Jones RBI double in the first and a Todd Lott RBI single in the second inning, but it was Jones’ grand slam later in the second that truly blew the game open, giving the Chiefs a 7-0 lead after the Sky Carp had even come to bat a second time.
Palacios never found his rhythm, giving up nine earned runs on 10 hits in four innings.
Reliever Chris Mokma didn’t slow the bleeding as he couldn’t even pitch a full inning, with RBIs from Tommy Jew, Lott and Jacob Buchberger giving the Chiefs a dominant 13-0 lead in the fifth.
Mokma now has 7.11 ERA on the season, and he has given up four or more earned runs six times for Beloit this season.
The Sky Carp got one back in the bottom of the fifth as they loaded the bases after Jan Mercado and Osiris Johnson singled and Jose Salas reached on a fielder’s choice. Dalvy Rosario drew a walk to bring home Beloit’s lone run of the game.
Josan Mendez, who had finished the fifth for Moma, allowed another run in the sixth. Raul Brito was the only Sky Carp pitcher on Sunday to not give up a run, tossing a 1-2-3 seventh inning.
Following the seventh inning the skies opened up and the game was mercifully called after seven Peoria dominated innings.
Jones tied a franchise record for the Chiefs as he recorded eight RBIs, going 4-for-5 with three doubles and a grand slam.
Peoria’s first three hitters in the lineup went a combined 12-for-15 while driving in 13 of the 14 runs on the day.
The Chiefs outhit the Sky Carp 17-7.
The one bright spot in the Beloit dugout was Johnson, who had three hits.
Beloit is 28-26 in the second half of the season, and it remains five games back from the South Bend Cubs for first place in the West Division of the Midwest League.
The Sky Carp stay in Beloit for their final homestand of the season as they take on the Quad Cities Bandits in a six-game series. Game one begins Tuesday at 6:35 p.m at ABC Supply Stadium.