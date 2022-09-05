BELOIT—The Beloit Sky Carp had two reasons to celebrate Sunday at their final home game at ABC Supply Stadium of 2022.
There was the 6-1 victory over the Quad Cities River Bandits, of course, but even before that the 2,049 fans pushed the franchise’s season-long attendance to 102,794, the most fans to ever attend a season in franchise history.
The previous mark was 101,127 in 1986.
When fan number 383 crossed through the gate confetti cannons were shot and the fans erupted in cheers.
Former President of the Beloit Professional Baseball Association and now current board member of the Riverbend Stadium Authority Dennis Conerton was quoted in a press release concerning the old mark: “We were the Beloit Brewers at the time, and the franchise was just five years old. We were starting to see some of the players that were with our first team contributing at the Major League level in Milwaukee, and there was just a lot of excitement around the club. I’m extremely proud of the work we did with the Snappers and I cannot wait to see the Sky Carp take it to new heights.”
Sky Carp President Zach Brockman said the credit should go to baseball fans in Beloit and the surround area.
“100 percent of the credit here goes to the Stateline Community,” he stated. “Without them, we have no team. The fans have come out and shown that Beloit can support a professional team. This is just the beginning; in the future we will continue to find ways for ABC Supply Stadium to be the community living room.”
The Sky Carp also posted the top average per game attendance with 1,632 fans per game. That broke the mark of 1,487 set in 2004.
On the field, Beloit received a terrific performance from starting pitcher Luis Palacios, who worked six scoreless innings, allowing only four hits with seven strikeouts.
Palacios was supported by an offense that produced 11 hits. Dalvy Rosario, Bennett Hostetler, Ynmanol Marinez and Kyler Castillo each finished with a pair of hits. Marinez drove in two runs.
The Sky Carp scored single runs in the second, third and fourth innings and then tacked on three in the seventh.
Beloit’s final six games will be played in Grand Chute, Wis., against the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers.
• SATURDAY: A three-run seventh inning allowed QC to break up a pitchers duel in a 5-1 victory.
Beck Way no-hit the Sky Carp through eight full innings, striking out 10 and walking four. Beloit’s Victor Mesa, Jr., broke up the no-hitter when he singled to lead off the ninth inning off reliever Anderson Paulino. Mesa later scored on a two-out single by Kyler Castillo.
Gabe Bierman started for Beloit on his 23rd birthday and allowed just one run on two hits while striking out seven.
• FRIDAY: A pair of newcomers helped Beloit knock off the River Bandits 5-2. Brady Allen smacked three hits and Harrison Spohn belted a two-run home run.
Beloit was behind 2-0 in the third inning when Spohn, making his first start at home, tied it with his two-run blast.
Allen collected an RBI triple to put Beloit ahead 3-2.
Starting pitcher Jake Walters went five innings and allowed two runs (one earned) while striking out three. Reliever Matt Given and Jake Schrand each threw two scoreless innings with Schrand getting the save.