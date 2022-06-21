LANSING, Mich.—Bad pitching and several defensive miscues helped the Lansing Lugnuts blow out the Beloit Sky Carp 10-0 in the series opener Tuesday.
Beloit starter Chris Mokma ran into trouble early after allowing back-to-back singles. Gabriel Maciel doubled on a ground ball to left to score one, and Denzel Clarke hit a sacrifice fly to score another.
The Sky Carp’s defense allowed a run to score in the third after shortstop Nasim Nunez commited a fielding error on a Jack Winkler groundout that scored Lawrence Butler, who had reached on a double.
Things went from bad to worse for Beloit in the third as Tyler Soderstrom and Jared McDonald both singled to load the bases. One run scored on a fielder’s choice, and Maciel’s single scored two to make it 6-0.
Mokma managed to strike out Clarke and get the final two outs to avoid any further damage.
Matt Givin came in to relieve Mokma, who tossed a scoreless fourth and fifth inning, but couldn’t stop the Lugnuts’ hot bats.
Clarke doubled to lead off the inning, advanced to second on a groundout and scored on a Drew Swift single to right field. Swift stole second, advanced to third on a groundout, and scored on a fielding error by left fielder Davis Bradshaw.
Maciel singled with two outs in the seventh, and Clarke hit a two-run homer to put the Lugnuts into double digits.
Clarke and Maciel each finished with three RBIs.
Mokma pitched 5 2-3 innings and allowed eight runs, six of them earned, and a season-high 10 hits.
Bradshaw and Marcus Chiu were the only Beloit batters with more than one hit, and the first three Sky Carp hitters in the lineup were a combined 0-for-10 on the day.
BOXSCORE:
Lugnuts 10, Sky Carp 0
BELOIT (ab-r-h-rbi)-Morissette, 2b, 4-0-0-0; Nunez, ss, 2-0-0-0; Mesa Jr., cf, 4-0-0-0; Hostetler c, 4-0-1-0; Marinez dh, 4-0-1-0; Rosario, 3b, 4-0-1-0; Bradshaw, lf, 4-0-2-0; Castillo, rf, 3-0-0-0; Chiu, 1b, 3-0-2-0. Totals: 32-0-7-0.
LANSING (ab-r-h-rbi)-Swift, ss, 4-1-1-1; Butler, rf, 5-1-1-0; Winkler, 3b, 5-1-1-0; Soderstrom, c, 4-1-1-0; McDonald, dh, 4-2-2-0; McColl, 1b, 4-1-1-0; Maciel, lf, 4-1-3-3; Clarke, cf, 3-2-2-3; Wright, 2b, 4-0-0-0.
Beloit…000 000 000-0 7 4
Lansing…024 002 20-10 12 0
E: Hostetler (5) Chiu (2) Bradshaw (5). DP: Lansing 1 LOB: Beloit 7, Lansing 5. 2b: Maciel, Butler, Clarke, Bradshaw, Chiu. HR: Clarke (1). SB: Swift 2 (10). CS: Nunez.
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so): Beloit, Mokma 5.2-10-8-6-1-5; Givin 1.1-2-2-2-0-1; Jozwiak 1.0-0-0-0-0-1. Lansing, Lardner 6.0-4-0-0-1-5; DeMers 2.0-3-0-0-0-0; Hall 1.0-0-0-0-0-1.
WP: Lardner 2. T: 2:18. Att. 3,028.