DAYTON, Ohio—The Beloit Sky Carp had built up a 4-0 lead over the Dayton Dragons on Tuesday night before it all came crashing down.
The Dragons rallied to tie it at four in the eighth before Jack Rogers smacked a walk-off double to center field in the ninth to provide Dayton with a 5-4 win to open the six-game series.
