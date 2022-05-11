COMSTOCK PARK, Mich.—The Beloit Sky Carp broke out of a batting funk in a big way Wednesday night, lacing 18 hits in a 14-3 romp over the West Michigan Whitecaps.
The Sky Carp belted three home runs in the game, including a pair of two-run shots by Ynmanol Marinez and Cody Morissette in the seventh-inning that put them up 12-0.
West Michigan scored in just one inning, pushing across three runs in the eighth inning against reliever Raul Brito.
Beloit grabbed a 2-0 lead in the third inning when Marinez drove in Dalvy Rosario with a single and Victor Mesa Jr. walked with the bases loaded.
The Sky Carp tacked on six in the fourth inning. Angeudis Santos made it 5-0 with a three-run blast. Bennett Hostetler later added a two-run single and Mesa Jr.’s sacrifice fly made it 8-0.
The two-run homers by Ynmanol and Morissette hiked the lead to 12-0 and Beloit scored two final runs in the ninth.
Patrick Monteverde started for Beloit and went seven innings of shutout ball, allowing only four hits. He didn’t walk a batter and struck out four. Brito was touched for three hits and three runs in his inning of work. Jackson Rose struck out the side in the ninth.
Beloit’s top three hitters in the order, all hitting under .200 for the season, collected eight hits on Wednesday. Nasim Nunez was 3-for-5, Morissette was 2-for-4 and Hostetler was 3-for-6.
Santos also finished with three hits as did Marinez, who scored four times and knocked in three.
Wenceel Perez led the Whitecaps with three hits in five trips.
Whitecaps starter Ty Madden took the loss, allowing eight hits and six runs in three innings of work.