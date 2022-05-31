DAVENPORT, Iowa—The Beloit Sky Carp struck for two runs in the first inning and never trailed as they handed the Quad Cities River Bandits a 6-2 loss in Midwest League action Tuesday night in the start of a six-game series.
Starter M.D. Johnson (3-5) collected the victory, working the first five innings and allowing only a home run. He walked four and struck out nine.
Nasim Nunez stroked a one-out single in the first inning and Victor Mesa Jr. also singled. Will Banfield made it three hits in a row, scoring Nunez. With two outs, Davis Bradshaw lined a single to right to score Mesa Jr. for a 2-0 lead.
The River Bandits closed within 2-1 in the second inning and it stayed that way until the fifth when Banfield singled, moved to second on a wild pitch by Adrian Alcantara and scored on a two-out double by Bradshaw.
Beloit opened up a 6-1 lead in the seventh by scoring three times. Mesa Jr., opened the inning with a single and Banfield walked. They both scored on Ynmanol Marinez’s sixth home run of the season.
Beloit had one of its biggest offensive days of the season with 14 hits. Bradshaw was 3-for-5 to lead the way, but Nunez, Mesa Jr., Banfield and Marcus Chiu all collected two hits.
After Johnson departed, reliever Matt Givin came on and worked two innings, allowing three hits and one run with one walk and two strikeouts. Robinson Martinez worked two scoreless innings with two strikeouts as the team combined for 13.