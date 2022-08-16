SOUTH BEND, Ind.—The Beloit Sky Carp moved into a tie for first place with the South Bend Cubs with a 5-2 victory Tuesday night in the first game of a six-game series that will determine which team will be atop the West Division standings in the Midwest League.

Zach Zubia hit a two-run home run to power the surging Sky Carp, who came into the series with a 24-18 record in the second half of the season, including 7-3 in their past 10 games.

