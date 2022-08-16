SOUTH BEND, Ind.—The Beloit Sky Carp moved into a tie for first place with the South Bend Cubs with a 5-2 victory Tuesday night in the first game of a six-game series that will determine which team will be atop the West Division standings in the Midwest League.
Zach Zubia hit a two-run home run to power the surging Sky Carp, who came into the series with a 24-18 record in the second half of the season, including 7-3 in their past 10 games.
Beloit struck first. Dalvy Rosario singled with one out in the first inning, Victor Mesa Jr. walked and Bennett Hostetler grounded into a forceout that put the first run of the day on the board.
South Bend starting pitcher Luke Little had a rough go of it early as he had a throwing error in the first before struggling with command in the second. He allowed a one-out double to Kyler Castillo and moved him to third on a wild pitch. After striking out Federico Polanco, he walked Tevin Mitchell, and a passed ball by catcher Pablo Aliendo scored Castillo to make it 2-0.
Beloit starter M.D. Johnson cruised through three scoreless innings but suffered from some wildness of his own to put the Cubs on the board in the fourth. Pete Crow-Armstrong put down a bunt single, stole second, advanced to third on a fly out and scored on a wild pitch.
Johnson shut down the Cubs the rest of the way. He pitched six strong innings, allowing two hits and one earned run while striking out eight.
Hostetler led off the sixth with a line drive single. One batter later, Zubia launched a two-run homer to right field. It was his second with Beloit, and it put the Sky Carp ahead 4-1.
Zubia is hitting .306 since his call-up to the Sky Carp on Aug. 2.
The Sky Carp added an insurance run in the seventh after Mesa Jr. delivered an RBI single to score Morissette, who had singled.
Crow-Armstrong got a run back for South Bend in the eighth with an RBI single off reliever Josan Mendez, but Chandler Jozwiak tossed a scoreless ninth to seal the 5-2 victory.