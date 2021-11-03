CHICAGO—Beloit Turner sophomore Kamdyn Davis had pondered attending an East Coast prep school where she could focus on her development as a hockey player.
Now she’s glad she decided to stay local. Well, relatively speaking.
Davis, who had played previously for the Beloit Youth Hockey Association and the Madison Capitols, joined the Chicago Mission 16U team in August and couldn’t be happier.
The premier Tier I AAA youth hockey program is not only successful, capturing the USA Canada Cup Series Championship over this past weekend in Fraser, Mich., it’s the perfect showcase for someone aspiring to play collegiate hockey.
“It’s been a real smooth transition playing for Mission,” Davis said. “I feel like I’ve developed a lot more. I owe a lot to my coaches, who are very helpful and positive.”
Mission 16U head coach Courtney O’Connor was thrilled when Davis decided to join the Chicago team which trains in Bensenville.
“Kam is awesome,” O’Connor said. “She has fit in really well which was what we expected after seeing her last year play against our 14U team. She stood out to us as someone who would be a top player in her class. She’s one of the top defensemen on our team now.”
O’Connor said it goes far beyond Kam being one of the fastest players on the ice.
“She is one of the most competitive players we have,” the coach said. “She is constantly competing with herself to get a little bit better. Her compete level is one of her biggest strengths. Her hockey IQ is also very high. She is really smart. She can see plays develop.”
Davis sought out future teammates to train with over the summer.
“I’m one of just two new girls who didn’t come up through the Mission program,” she said. “I wanted to get a jumpon joining them so I skated with some of them over the summer. We even played in some tournaments. So I was already close with about half the team when we started up in August. I was glad I had that opportunity.”
Davis said the team lost a few games early on as it built chemistry on and off the ice.
“Now that we’ve played together for a while, those results would be different,” she said. “We’re getting into the swing of things, but there is still room for improvement.”
This past weekend, Mission defeated rival Little Caesars out of Detroit for the championship in Michigan. Davis’s team also has three wins so far this season over her old program, the Madison Capitols.
“That was a little weird skating against my friends, but I just had to get over that and act like I’m playing any other game,” she said.
While Davis has always considered her future to be in hockey, she has been a multi-sport athlete, also playing volleyball and softball. This summer she gave up travel softball and the only sport she expects to play at Turner will be softball next spring.
“I’ve been mostly focusing on hockey,” she said. “It’s been a lot different, but I really enjoy it because hockey and school both take up a lot of time. We’re always traveling with Mission and it has become such an important part of my life. I always have workouts I have to schedule, practices on Tuesday and Thursday nights in Bensenville an hour and 20 minutes away plus all my schoolwork. It’s a challenge and it’s time-consuming, but I’m really happy.”
Next up for Mission is to head to Harvard University’s rink later this month for a college showcase. Colleges at the Division I level aren’t permitted to communicate with players Kam’s age until the summer of her junior year, but they can converse with their coaches.
“I think Kam has everything it takes to compete at the Division I level,” O’Connor said. “I’ve had lots of conversations with coaches at that level and I don’t think there will be any issue with her playing there.”