BELOIT—Beloit Senior Legion manager Brad Farrell said this season’s edition is like a dream team.
With a roster that includes four All-Rock Valley Conference first team players, two second-team members and two honorable mentions, it’s hard to dispute that.
“When you get that kind of talent, it makes for a fun summer season,” Farrell said.
Not only does the team include eight all-conference players, but all 13 of the team now called the Bandits are from Beloit Turner.
Farrell is the head baseball coach at Clinton, and he credits Turner head coach Jeff Clowes for helping to develop such successful players.
“I have all the respect in the world for (Clowes),” Farrell said. “That plays into the fact that (the players are so good). And then there’s their connection with each other. They’re constantly picking each other up, win or lose. They don’t back down.”
Catcher Cal Ries, infielder Konner Giddley and outfielders Connor Hughes and Michael Cook are all first-team RVC players who will be taking the field for the Bandits this summer.
The familiarity the Bandits share with each other is a unique trait that not every Legion team gets to have, and the special connection the team bonds over has helped prepare them for the upcoming season.
“They’re constantly pushing each other,” Farrell said. “Which is something that helps both themselves and us as coaches. They work hard in practice and never give up.”
Farrell is busy during the spring season coaching his own team, so he doesn’t get to keep tabs on the Trojans often. That’s where assistant coach Tim McMahon steps in.
McMahon is very familiar with the team; he watched every Turner game this past season because his son Brayden, who is on the Bandits’ roster, was a senior on the team.
“I can’t say enough great things about coach (McMahon),” Farrell said. “He knows a lot about all these players, what positions they play and what positions they prosper at. So, he’s been instrumental in helping me get a good grasp on all their talent.”
Farrell and McMahon bring different viewpoints to the coaching staff, something that Farrell said will help the team’s success.
“I can come in and bring an outside perspective to things,” he said. “(Yesterday) we had a great practice; these kids practice hard because they know that when they get into games, it’s going to be great.”
This is the first season that Beloit has its own Legion program since 2018. Due to lack of numbers in both communities, Beloit and Janesville operated as a co-op team known as the Rock County River Monsters.
COVID canceled the 2020 season, and in 2021 the pandemic pushed high school baseball back far enough into June that it wasn’t possible to have an American Legion team.
Summer baseball was still played in Beloit last season, however, after Scott Huffman, a former manager of the Beloit Legion team and former co-president of Rock County Legion Baseball, helped form the Beloit Bombers junior and varsity teams.
After several years of uncertainty, Farrell said it is good for Beloit baseball to have a Legion team back.
“If it wasn’t for the Beloit Youth Baseball Association, there wouldn’t be baseball in this area,” he said. “You would see kids going off and playing summer travel ball with a few teams.”
The Legion seasons have gotten smaller. The Legion at one point played 45 to 50 games per season, but the amount has been trimmed down to 21. The less lengthy schedule helps prevent the burnout some athletes experience after the summer season, especially when several of the players go right into fall and winter sports.
“A lot of these athletes are multi-sport athletes,” Farrell said. “That says a lot for the Beloit Turner school district. When you have three-sport athletes that are coming out to play, they know how to compete and bring each other up.”
Turner suffered a tough 3-1 loss to Catholic Memorial in the WIAA Division 2 regional final, a fact that Farrell hopes his team uses to its advantage.
“I talked to them (Monday night) about that,” Farrell said. “I said ‘I hope you still have some burn inside.’ I’m really looking forward to seeing how they prosper through the summer. My sights are set on winning regionals and winning state, and those are some pretty hefty goals. But with this squad, you look at all the all-conference players that I have on this team, the sky’s the limit.”
The Bandits kick off the season Friday in a tournament at Janesville’s Riverside Park against Middleton at 5 p.m.
• SENIOR LEGION ROSTER: Michael Cook, JT Fell, Jace Fossum, Konnor Giddley, Eric Halon, Mason Hoenig, Connor Hughes, Jayce Kurth, Will Lauterbach, Brayden McMahon, Braeden Ovist, Cal Ries, Jon Torsini.
• SENIOR LEGION SCHEDULE: June 17: at Janesville (Riverside Park) vs. Middleton, 5 p.m.; 18: at Janesville vs. Hartland, 12:15 p.m.; 18: at Janesville vs. Waukesha, 2:30 p.m.; 19: at Janesville vs. Janesville, 5 p.m.; 21: BELLEVILLE, 7 p.m.; 22: JANESVILLE, 7:15 p.m.; 25: at Menomonee Falls, 11 a.m.; 25: at Menomonee Falls, 1:30 p.m.; 28: at Janesville, 7 p.m.; 29: WAUKESHA, 7 p.m.; 30: at Genoa City, 6 p.m.