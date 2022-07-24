BELOIT—Brad Farrell says it speaks volumes about the players on his Beloit Senior Legion baseball team that they weren’t satisfied after clinching a state tournament berth Saturday.
“I’m proud of them for not settling for that, even though state has been their goal all season,” the Bandits manager said. “We came into Sunday knowing we had punched our ticke, but these guys still wanted to compete.”
They did much more than that.
After being assured of a state berth after victories over Cedarburg 18-8 and Grafton 10-3 on Saturday, the Bandits swept state tourney host Fort Atkinson on Sunday 10-4 and 14-4 at the Stateline YMCA Youth Sports Complex.
“I told the guys that honestly the two games we played (Sunday) were the two best games I’ve seen them play,” Farrell said. “These are all Turner (High School) players, but I hadn’t really seen them play a lot like Turner during the Legion season. Until today.”
Leadoff batter Konner Giddley, who had been mostly quiet throughout the tournament, certainly ended it with a bang. He was 5-for-5 at the plate with a double, a triple and four RBIs.
“Konner is an excellent ballplayer, but he told me he wasn’t seeing the ball well,” Farrell said. “I think it came down to his teammates pushing him and he just went out there and was unstoppable that second game.”
No. 2 batter Michael Cook was 2-for-3 with three runs scored and three RBIs and No. 3 Will Lauterbach was 3-for-5 with a run scored and four RBI. The trio combined for eight runs, 10 hits and 11 RBIs.
“That’s some incredible productivity from the top three,” Farrell said. “And that came after the bottom of the order really carried us in the first game.”
Beloit also got a great game from starting pitcher JT Fell. With their pitching depth thinned by playing four games in three days, the Bandits needed a workmanlike performance and they got one. He threw five innings and allowed eight hits and four runs.
Since Fort Atkinson is the state tourney host and receives an automatic bid into the state field, Beloit two wins on Saturday assured it a spot as well. Beloit had dropped its opening round game of the tournament 4-2 to the Hawks, so that necessitated a pair of wins on Sunday.
Left-hander Brayden McMahon pitched the Bandits to the 10-4 win in a game pushed back nearly three hours after overnight rain had left the diamond initially unplayable.
“Everything went right offensively and defensively and Brayden pitched one heck of a game,” Farrell said. “He had them off-balance and guessing. That was nice to see. He hadn’t pitched in a while and I was a little nervous putting him out there, but we really had nothing to lose and he came out and did a great job.
“I thought they would adjust to him, but he kept getting stronger and stronger.”
McMahon was helped out by some solid defense, including a key over-the-shoulder catch by first baseman Jace Fossum in the fourth inning. Beloit led 7-1 when Fort Atkinson’s Braden Hausen hit a two-run double to cut it to 7-3. Fossum raced back to make his catch just off the infield dirt to rob Kroix Kucken of a bloop hit, saving a run.
“That ball was hit in a rough spot and Jace made a heck of a catch to end that inning,” Farrell said. “That’s the kind of play you need to see, particularly in these high profile games.”
The Hawks did have the early lead, scoring a run in the second inning off McMahon. Beloit looked like it would have problems with Fort Atkinson starter Ryan Schoenherr, who struck out a pair in a scoreless first, only to allow six runs in the second.
McMahon’s single scored Cal Ries to tie the game and a wild pitch allowed the second run to score. Braeden Ovist made it 4-1 with a two-run single to right. Ovist later scored on an error and Giddley, who had singled, came home on a wild pitch to make it 6-1.
Ovist belted another RBI single in the third for a 7-1 lead.
A two-run single by Lauterbach opened up a 9-3 lead in the fifth and Jace Kurth made it 10-3 when he came home on a wild pitch in the sixth. McMahon allowed a run in the seventh before he finished out his complete game victory.
Beloit will play Ashwaubenon at 10 a.m. Friday at Jones Park in Fort Atkinson.
SUNDAY’S BOXSCORES
Beloit 10, Fort Atkinson 4
FORT ATKINSON (ab-r-h-rbi)—Kucken 4-1-2-0; Seavert 4-0-1-0; Keelty 4-0-1-0; Hartwig 2-1-0-1; Sayre 3-0-1-0; Schrader 3-1-1-1; Kloster 3-1-2-0; Hartman 3-0-0-0; Hausen 3-0-2-2. Totals: 29-4-10-4.
BELOIT (ab-r-h-rbi)—Giddley 4-2-1-0; Cook 4-0-1-0; Lauterbach 4-0-1-2; Ries 1-1-0-0; Fell 4-1-1-0; McMahon 3-1-2-1; Kurth 2-2-0-0; Fossum 4-1-1-0; Oist 2-2-2-3. Totals: 28-10-9-6.
Fort Atkinson..010 200 1—4 10 4.
Beloit…………061 021 x—10 9 0
LOB: FA 8, Beloit 9. 2B: Hausen, Cook, Fell. HBP: Giddley, Ovist. SF: Hartwig. SB: Fossum, Giddley.
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so): FA, Schoenherr (L) 4.1-7-8-6-5-4; Maier 0.2-1-1-1-0-1; Burhans 1.0-1-1-0-2-2. Beloit, McMahon (W) 7.0-10-4-4-3-4.
Beloit 14, Fort Atkinson 4
BELOIT (ab-r-h-rbi)—Giddley 5-4-5-4; Cook 3-3-2-3; Lauterbach 5-1-3-4; Ries 4-1-1-0; Fell 4-0-1-1; McMahon 3-0-0-0; Hoenig 4-2-0-0; Kurth 2-1-0-0; Ovist 2-2-0-1; Ries 0-0-0-0. Totals: 32-14-12-13.
FORT ATKINSON (ab-r-h-rbi)—Kucken 3-1-2-0; Kloster 3-1-1-0; Seavert 1-0-0-0; Keelty 3-2-1-1; Hartwig 1-0-1-0; Sayre 3-0-1-1; Schoenherr 3-0-1-0; Schrader 1-0-0-0; Hartman 1-0-0-0; Block 2-0-1-0; Griffiths 3-0-0-0. Totals 24-4-8-2.
Beloit…………333 203—14 12 0
Fort Atkinson..301 000—4 8 45.
LOB: FA 8, Beloit 9. 2B: Lauterbach, Giddley, Schoenherr. 3B: Giddley. HBP: Kurth, Ovist. SF: Cook. SB: Cook, Ries, Ovist 2.
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so): Beloit, Fell (W) 5.0-8-4-4-6-5; Ries 1.0-0-0-0-0-1. FA, Staude (L) 2.1-7—9-7-4-4; Maier 3.1-4-5-3-1-3; Narkis 0.1-1-0-0-0-0.