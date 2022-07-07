When playing American Legion baseball, a team must not only face up against other teams, but against the weather as well.
And that couldn’t be more true in the Wisconsin climate, as the Beloit Senior Legion Bandits have had multiple games canceled due to rain.
Add in players who have vacations and wisdom teeth surgery mixed into the season, and it can make for a chaotic time of year.
“Right now, we're back at full strength,” manager Brad Farrell said. “And we're playing good baseball right now. I’m hoping that continues over the weekend, which I believe it will.”
It couldn’t have come at a better time for the Bandits as they head to Fort Atkinson for a four-game weekend tournament.
Beloit kicks off the tournament Friday at 5 p.m. against Oconomowoc, faces Janesville and Genoa City on Saturday and finishes with Fort Atkinson on Sunday.
“We’re facing some tough teams this weekend,” Farrell said. “We play a good Oconomowoc team first, and we’re going to throw our best at them. I just recently found out that Fort Atkinson is in our regional, so it will give us a good feel of how good they are and what their strengths and what their weaknesses are.”
The Bandits have had ample pitching as they’ve entered the midway point of the season, and while Connor Hughes sticks out as one of the best, they have a mixed bag of aces.
“Hughes is really pitching well,” Farrell said. “And he's been almost like our closer for some games and nobody can seem to touch him. He's got good stuff and we'll rely on him. We have a good six solid pitchers that we can rely on at any time, any place and get a good performance out of all of them. That's a nice thing to have when you, especially when you head into the tournament.”
The Bandits can be a force on offense as well, and they have two recent wins over Milton where the team scored into the double-digits.
“All these kids in the lineup are hitting,” Farrell said. “We’re hitting almost .340 as a team, and they’re putting up impressive numbers for a summer team. Every time I turn around, their batting average keeps going up. And that's a sign of good things to come.”
Hughes is just as dangerous on the mound as he is at the plate, and he is one of the team’s top hitters with a batting average of almost .500.
The Bandits suffered through some defensive struggles at the start of the season, but they have worked through them as they have gotten back into the groove of the game.
“Coach organizes a very well structured program at Beloit Turner (the Bandits entire roster is composed of Trojans) and these kids had a little downtime in between school ball and legion ball,” Farrell said. “When you’re not practicing every day, you tend to lose a little bit here and there. And me coming in as a new coach, the kids are trying to feel me out. They learned the ins and outs of my coaching really quickly.”
With a complete team for the first time in awhile, and with a hopeful looking weather forecast, the Bandits are looking to come away with successful results.
“These kids work their tails off day in and day out and never complain,” Farrell said. “They do their job and are always hustling. It's been a privilege and an honor to coach these guys. But,, we're coming up to tournament time this weekend and then we'll start our regional play. And I have a feeling that we're going to be making a trip back to state, which will be pretty nice and exciting for Beloit baseball.”