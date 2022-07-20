BELOIT—To say that the Beloit Senior Legion Bandits have a lot working against them going into the regional tournament would be an understatement.
Not only do the Bandits (7-9) enter the tournament after going nine days without playing a game, but they are preparing to play without their star player, Connor Hughes, who led the team in hitting with a nearly .500 batting average.
Add in the fact that five of their players have had to miss all of this week’s crucial practices due to required attendance at Beloit Turner’s football camp, and the Bandits have a mountain of adversity to overcome.
That’s not a point that manager Brad Farrell is running from.
“It’s hurting us,” he said. “But, I think we’ll hopefully prosper from it. We’ll get through and move on and play a good regional.”
Hughes is out for the rest of the baseball season with a torn meniscus, an injury he sustained at football practice. Jayce Kurth is questionable for the tournament after suffering a shoulder injury, an ailment he also obtained from Turner’s football practice.
“It was kind of a bummer to find that out,” Farrell said. “Especially heading towards the regionals, but it is what it is. You can’t really control that.”
In addition to his skills at the plate, Hughes was also one of the team’s best options on the mound. Now the Bandits will have to figure out how to fill his role on both fronts.
Farrell said that other players must now step up, both in terms of play and leadership.
“It’s just one of those things that happens,” he continued. “You can’t predict that kind of stuff. I’m looking at these other players hoping that they can absorb some of that and even bounce back stronger. Losing a player like Hughes is hurtful to the team, but with the talent that we have on this team, I think everybody will step up.”
The injuries forced Beloit to cancel its last scheduled regular-season game Monday against Waukesha, but Farrell is positive his team can work through the limited playing time.
“It is one of those things that you face in any sport,” Farrell said. “It’s just a matter of trying to get all these guys on the same page and working through it. These Turner kids are good ballplayers. They’ve played baseball their whole lives.”
With the injuries and football camp, the Bandits are only practicing with four to five players.
Farrell has the remaining players in the batting cages often and has worked some fielding drills in with practicing double plays, cutoffs and relay throws.
“We can work on all that,” he said. “But, there isn’t much you can really do with only four or five people. It can hurt a ballclub a little bit.”
Beloit opens regional play Friday at 7:30 p.m. at the Stateline YMCA Youth Sports Complex against Fort Atkinson, who the Bandits lost to 9-4 in the regular season.
Cedarburg and Grafton are the other two teams in the tournament, and they are set to face off Friday at 5 p.m.
Konner Giddley was named the starting pitcher for Friday’s contest.
“He’s a gamer,” Farrell said. “He does all the right stuff on the mound, and he works fast. We have a good defense behind us too, and I’m counting on them.”
Farrell said that the players are excited about the chance to avenge the loss.
“Fort Atkinson is a tough baseball team,” he said. “We had a lot of defensive miscues last time, but I think we’re more focused. I know the guys are pumped for it and ready to roll. It’s going to be a great ballgame.”
The losers of Friday’s games play at 10 a.m. on Saturday while the winners play at 12:15 p.m. The winner of the 10 a.m. game will then face the loser of the 12:15 p.m. game at 2:30.
Sunday’s first game is at 11 a.m. with an if necessary game at 1:30 p.m.