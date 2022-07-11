BELOIT—The Beloit Senior Legion Bandits went into a weekend tournament in Fort Atkinson hopeful they would see some success against some familiar faces.
But after going 1-3, manager Brad Farrell and the Bandits are taking a step back to evaluate what went wrong.
“It was a rough weekend,” Farrell said. “We were pretty flat coming in, and I’m not sure why that is. We’re digging into that right now and trying to figure out what went wrong over the weekend.”
The Bandits opened the tournament Friday against Oconomowoc, the only team they had yet to face this season, and lost 4-0.
Beloit couldn’t get its bats going against Oconomowoc’s pitching, and the Bandits committed several errors, something that plagued the team early in the season.
“The pitching was the normal pitching that we typically see,” Farrell said. “We just couldn’t get our bats going and had a couple of errors in the meantime. And that hurt us, and we had a hard time bouncing back after that.”
Farrell added that the team struck out several times looking, something not often seen from the usually aggressive Bandits.
Beloit faced Janesville for the fourth time this summer Saturday, and while it came into the game 0-3 against its rivals, each game had gotten progressively closer for the Bandits.
Farrell said the team came out flat early, as Janesville scored three runs in the first two innings. But the Bandits’ offense finally awoke, and they bounced back to hold a 4-3 going into the seventh inning.
But Janesville rallied in the bottom of the seventh to beat Beloit 5-4 on a walkoff hit.
Farrell credited Janesville with being one of the best teams in the area.
“I don’t know what it is with Janesville,” he said. “They’re ranked number one in Class AAA for a reason. And that’s two games where we lost in the bottom of the seventh to them. That’s the way baseball is. You fight and fight, and you keep going at it.”
The Bandits faced Genoa City, who they had faced and lost to earlier in the season, for their second game on Saturday,
Beloit won 9-6, and Farrell said that “everything was clicking” for the Bandits.
“(Genoa City) actually outhit us,” he said. “But they had three costly errors that we took full advantage of. And our defense held pretty strong. We were just playing good baseball.”
The Bandits scored five runs in the fifth and three runs in the seventh, and Cal Ries and Eric Halon came in and pitched solid innings of relief to help Beloit pull away.
Beloit’s final game of the tournament came Sunday against Fort Atkinson, who it will be playing in the first round of regionals, and the Bandits fell 9-5.
Many of Beloit’s demons were present in the loss as errors and a flat start were too much for the Bandits to overcome.
Farrell credited Beloit with staying in the game after the early deficit.
“They put three runs on us in the first and one in the second,” he said. “But, my guys just clawed back in there and we put up five runs on them in the fourth. But, then everything fell apart.”
Fort Atkinson took advantage of several defensive miscues to surge ahead and take the win on its home turf.
Farrell emphasized that the team needs to be ready to face Fort Atkinson in regionals.
“They’re not a pushover team,” he said. “They’re a very good ballclub. We just have to come ready to play. We can’t come in flat and have no excitement in the dugout. The intensity has to be there, and we’ve got to be ready to play when we come around to regionals.”
The Bandits have two games left before regionals begin on July 22, but Farrell said the team isn’t just looking to fix themselves during games.
“We’re going to be practicing every day,” he said. “If we’re not playing games, we’re practicing and fine tuning stuff. These next two games will give the guys an opportunity to start stepping it up and seeing what we got as we head into regionals.”
The Bandits are back in action Tuesday at 6 p.m. against Genoa City at Pohlman Field.
“It’s time to buckle down and get back at it,” Farrell said. “These kids are resilient, and I have faith that they will overcome this and bounce back.”