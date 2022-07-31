FORT ATKINSON, Wis.—The Beloit Senior Legion Bandits are feeling oh so confident as they head into Monday closing in on the Class AA state championship.
Not bad for that squad from the south that had an 11-10 record heading into the tournament at Jones Park.
A 1-0 shutout by starter Konner Giddley on Friday followed by two convincing wins puts Beloit in the driver’s seat as the only undefeated team remaining in the double elimination tournament. The Bandits will face Holmen at 6:30 p.m. already assured of playing Tuesday for the title. Fort Atkinson and River Falls, both 2-1, play in an elimination game at 3:30 p.m.
If Beloit loses Monday night it would still play Tuesday for the title with Giddley again able to pitch.
Starter Will Lauterbach followed complete-game efforts by Giddley and Michael Cook on Saturday by tossing one of his own Sunday as the Bandits routed River Falls 9-0.
“We had kind of a rough regular season, but we’ve just come together as a team,” said Lauterbach, who had one of Beloit’s five extra-base hits. “All of us played on the same high school team and we all just compete. We love each other and we're a family.”
Beloit jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the first inning, taking advantage of a pair of errors by River Falls and plated another in the second as Mason Hoenig led off with a double and ended up scoring on River Falls’ third error. Mason Hoening reached on that miscue and he ended up scoring when Lauterbach was walked by starter Tyler Nelson with the bases loaded.
The Bandits broke the game in the third, batting 10 men and collecting six runs on six hits. The big blow of the inning was a two-run triple by Giddley, who finished with three hits. Brayden McMahon, Lauterbach and Cal Ries all had doubles in the inning which gave Beloit a commanding 9-0 lead.
“I think everyone is seeing the ball real well now,” Lauterbach said. “It’s the right time for everyone to get hot.”
The ironic thing is that the Bandits are creating all this offense without their leading hitter for the season. Connor Hughes injured a knee just before the regional began and Beloit has been without his bat in the lineup.
“I think a lot of these guys are playing for him,” Lauterbach said. “One hundred percent.”
Lauterbach allowed only two hits and he stranded both runners. Elijah Baker did touch him for a one-out double in the sixth inning and an out later he surrendered his third base on balls of the game, but he struck out Brody Rudolph to end the threat. He finished with five strikeouts.
“I give a lot of credit to my catcher, Cal (Ries), for my success” Lauterbach said. “I was just trying to throw strikes and let my defense get the outs. When you get a lead like we had that early it gives you a lot of confidence as a pitcher. I was comfortable.”
Comfortable is pretty much the position the Bandits find themselves in.
“We knew coming into this game River Falls is a good baseball team and they’ve played well throughout the weekend,” Beloit Manager Brad Farrell. “We expected a tight ballgame. That’s why we played some small ball here and there, but we also hit the snot out of the baseball.
“We’re just playing at a whole different level. Right now we’re playing the best baseball in the area.”
Farrell particularly enjoyed his team’s aggressiveness on the basepaths.
“I think Coach (Tim) McMahon over at first and myself at third were looking for our guys to challenge them and good things keep happening,” he said. “I’m super proud of these guys. They’re playing excellent baseball.”
LINESCORE:
Beloit 9, River Falls 0
River Falls...000 000 0—0 2 5
Beloit.........126 000 x—9 10 2
Pitching (ip-h-r-bb-so) RF, Baker (L) 5.0-9-9-2-1; Young 1.0-1-0-1-0. Beloit, Lauterbach (W) 7.0-2-0-0-3-5.
Leading hitters: RF, Baker 1x3; Beloit, Giddley 3x4, 2 runs,; Cook 1x4; Lauterbach 1x4,1 run; Ries 1x3; McMahon 1x3, 2B; 1 run; Hoenig 1x3, 2B, 1 run; Fossum 1x3, 2 runs; Halon 1x3, 1 run; Ovist 1x3, 1 run. 2B: Baker, Lauterbach. 3B: Giddley.