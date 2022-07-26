BELOIT—The Beloit Senior Legion baseball team heads to the AA state tournament in Fort Atkinson this weekend officially a modest 11-10.
Compared to 28-4 Holmen and 21-3 Rhinelander, the Bandits look like Cinderfellas.
Shortstop Konner Gidley prefers to look at his team as 4-1.
“The regular season doesn’t matter now,” he said. “Everything resets in the postseason.
Hence the 4-1 mark. Beloit opened regional play at the Stateline YMCA Youth Sports Complex with a 4-2 loss to Fort Atkinson, then reeled off four straight victories, including two over those same Hawks to capture the regional crown.
“We obviously didn’t have the best record going in, but we played our best baseball when it counted,” said Giddley, who was 5-for-5 in the final 14-4 victory over Fort Atkinson. “I just hope we can keep it up at state.”
They’ll find out on Friday when they face Ashwaubenon (13-8) at 10 a.m. at Jones Park.
“Ashwaubenon won their conference (in high school ball) and they look like a good ballclub,” Beloit Manager Brad Farrell said. “It’s kind of hard to find statistics on teams this time of year.”
If all Ashwaubenon can find on Beloit is its 11-10 record, Farrell won’t be disappointed.
“That would work in our favor,” he said. “Our record doesn’t really show what type of team we are, to be honest. Four of those losses were to the No. 1-ranked team in AAA, Janesville, and another was to Genoa City, which knocked out Janesville in its regional.”
In the past, Beloit would be playing in AAA, too, rather than AA. But with no players from Beloit Memorial High School trying out for the Senior Legion squad, only Turner’s enrollment was used to determine the team’s classification.
“If we had one Memorial kid try out and make the team it would have pushed is to AAA,” Farrell said.
The Bandits won the regional in Beloit without one of their best players. Outfielder Conner Hughes missed that tourney and he’ll miss state as well after injuring a knee playing 7-on-7 football.
“It hurts not having him in the lineup because he’s a really good outfielder and hitter,” Giddley said. “But we had other people step up in the regional.”
“We got production from the top of the order to the bottom,” Farrell said. “Our fielding was terrific two. We had zero errors (in the two games Sunday) and Fort had a rough time of it.”
Giddley said he had struggled a bit at the plate until a suggestion from Matt Ries, the father of catcher Cal.
“Mr. Ries said it looked to him like I was holding my hands too high,” Giddley said. “I made that one adjustment and I really felt comfortable at the plate.”
Going 5-for-5 with a double, triple and four RBIs will do that. Michael Cook was also 2-for-3 with three runs scored and three RBIs and Will Lauterbach was 3-for-5 with a run scored and four RBIs.
The Bandits also got solid pitching from JT Fell and Ries in the second game Sunday. Brayden McMahon allowed 10 hits, but just four runs in a complete-game effort in the first win.
“You have to be really strategic with your pitching in tournaments like that and at state because of the pitch-count rules,” Farrell said. “A pitcher can only throw so many pitches. He can only work twice in three days and only if he stays under a number of pitches. We have to come up with a good strategy with our pitching, but a lot of it is going to be game-based. If we put up a lot of runs, we may want to pull a pitcher to save him innings for another game.
“It all depends. We used Michael Cook to close out a 4-3 win over Grafton on Saturday that we had to have, knowing he would then be unavailable on Sunday.”
Farrell isn’t ready to announce a starting pitcher for Friday morning.
“We have a couple of practices before then and we’ll see how everyone is feeling and what their thoughts are,” the manager said. “To be honest, we have probably seven guys who can throw and we’re confident in all of them. That’s the nice thing about this team. Everybody does their job when they’re called upon and they all do their job well.”