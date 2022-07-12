BELOIT—The Beloit Senior Legion baseball team has had problems at times closing out games.
Tuesday was no exception.
The Bandits led Genoa City 5-0 after three innings and 6-2 after five, but ended up tied 6-6 at the end of regulation and had to pull out a 7-6 victory in extra innings at Pohlman Field.
Beloit (7-9) allowed the visitors to score twice in the sixth and two more times in the seventh. After threatening in the bottom of the seventh, but having a runner thrown out at third, Bandits reliever Connor Hughes held Genoa City scoreless in the top of the eighth.
J.T. Fell got the bottom of the inning started with an infield single. Jace Kurth followed with a base hit to right and Brayden Ovist reached when the pitcher mishandled his bunt.
“I thought about a suicide squeeze, but Konner (Giddley) said he’d get one into the outfield to score the run,” Bandits Manager Brad Farrell said.
Giddley did one better. He singled to center, scoring Fell with the gamewinner.
It was revenge of sorts for Giddley, who started on the mound and sailed through the first three innings, but allowed two runs in the fourth and then the late Genoa City comeback.
Hughes ended up pitching two innings and picking up the victory.
Beloit put up three runs in the first inning. Giddley was hit by a pitch and eventually scored on a double by Cal Ries. With two outs, the Bandits got RBI singles from Will Lauterbach and Fell.
Ovist opened the second inning with a triple and scored on a groundout by Giddley to make it 4-0 and Lauterbach collected another RBI single in the third.
Beloit outhit Genoa City 12-10 and played errorless ball while the visitors committed two miscues. Fell led the hit parade with a 3-for-4 night and two RBIs. Giddley was 2-for-4 with two RBIs and Lauterbach was 2-for-3 with one RBI.
The Bandits will play at Hartland Arrowhead at 6 p.m. Thursday.
• SENIOR LEGION REGION 6 TOURNAMENT: The Bandits will host the tourney at the Stateline YMCA Youth Sports Complex on July 22-24.
On July 24, Cedarburg and Grafton play at 5 p.m. and Beloit plays Fort Atkinson at 7:30 p.m. The losers of those games play at 10 a.m. on July 23 while the winners play at 12:15 p.m. The winner of the 10 a.m. game will then face the loser of the 12:15 p.m. game at 2:30.
Sunday’s first game is at 11 a.m. with an if necessary game at 1:30 p.m.