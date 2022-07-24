BELOIT—While the Beloit Senior Legion Bandits had a regional championship to play for on Sunday, but their main goal—a berth in the state tournament—was already assured after winning a pair of games on Saturday.
Since Fort Atkinson, the other team playing in the semifinals, is assured of a state berth due to hosting the tournament, the runnerup in the Beloit regional also receives a berth.
“Since we won out (Saturday) we got our ticket to state punched the hard way,” Beloit head coach Brad Farrell said.
The Bandits came from behind to beat Cedarburg by the mercy rule, 18-8, and then edged out Grafton, 4-3.
Will Lauterbach picked up the victories in both games. He was on the mound as a reliever when Beloit rallied to beat Cedarburg and he started and pitched the first five innings against Grafton.
Grafton scored a run off him in the first on an RBI single by Colin Haldeman, but Beloit went up 2-1 in the bottom of the inning. Konner Gidley singled and stole second. He went to third on a single by Cal Ries and scored on Lauterbach’s base hit. J.T. Fell put Beloit up 2-1 with his run-scoring single.
Grafton tied it in the third and Beloit went back on top in the fourth. Eric Halon led off with a double and scored on Braeden Ovist’s triple. Ovist came home on an error to make it 4-2.
Lauterbach allowed a run in the fifth, but Michael Cook came on and pitched two scoreless innings to protect the Bandits’ 4-3 lead.
Fell was 3-for-3 to lead Beloit’s 9-hit attack. Halon was 2-for-2.
• BELOIT 18, CEDARBURG 8 (6 inn.): Trailing 8-6, the Bandits put up nine runs in the bottom of the fifth inning, including a pair of three-run home runs by Cook and Eric Halon on their way to the victory.
The Bandits banged out 13 hits, led by Cook (3-for-4, four runs, three RBIs) and Halon (3-for-5, three runs, four RBIs).
Beloit had allowed three runs in the top of the fifth to trail 3-2, but put up four runs in the bottom of the inning to lead 6-3. The inning included RBI singles by Ries and Fell.
Cedarburg rallied with five runs in the top of the fifth before reliever Lauterbach worked out of the jam.
Beloit quickly loaded the bases in the bottom of the inning and after Giddley knocked in a run with a sacrifice fly, Cook hit a blast off the scoreboard in left to give the Bandits a 10-8 lead. They were just getting started. Before the inning was over, Brayden McMahon hit a sacrifice fly, Mason Hoenig added an RBI single and Halon hammered the second 3-run homer of the inning for a 15-8 lead.
After Lauterbach worked a scoreless sixth, the Bandits ended it by the mercy rule with three runs in the bottom of the inning.
• Saturday’s boxscores:
Beloit Sr. 18, Cedarburg 8 (6 inn.)
CEDARBURG (ab-r-h-rbi)—Wells 4-1-1-1; S. Krzykowski 3-1-0-0; Zahour 3-1-2-1; P. Krzykowski 5-1-2-3; Owidt 2-0-1-1; Nowak 3-0-0-0; Lator 4-1-0-0; Anderson 3-1-1-0; Yauger 1-2-1-0. Totals: 26-8-8-6.
BELOIT (ab-r-h-rbi)—Giddley 3-0-0-1; Cook 4-4-3-3; Ries 3-3-3-1; Lauterbach 3-2-1-1; McMahon 2-0-0-2; Fell 3-1-1-2; Hoenig 3-4-2-1; Halon 5-3-3-4; Kurth 3-1-0-2. Totals: 29-18-13-17.
Cedarburg..000 350—8 8 5
Beloit……..110 493—18 13 2
LOB: Cedarburg 11, Beloit 9. 2B: P. Krzykowski. 3B: Hoenig. HR: Cook, Halon. HBP: Zahour, McMahon, Lauterbach, Giddley, Ries, Hoenig. SF: Fell, McMahon, Giddley. SB: Cook 2, McMahon, Lauterbach 3.
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so): Cedarburg, Wells (L) 4.0-6-6-4-1-3; S. Krzykowski 0.2-4-9-3-4-0; Yauger 1.0-3-3-3-2-0. Beloit, Halon 3.2-5-3-3-7-3; Cook 0.2-2-3-1-1-1; Lauterbach (W) 1.1-1-2-1-2-2.
Beloit 4, Grafton 3
GRAFTON (ab-r-h-rbi)—Muecke 3-2-2-1; Tiegs 2-0-0-1; Eader 3-0-0-0; Haldeman 3-0-1-1; Tagliapietra 3-0-0-0; Sommers 3-0-1-0; Colker 3-0-1-0; Schaefer 3-1-1-0; Michalak 2-0-0-0. Totals: 25-3-6-3.
BELOIT (ab-r-h-rbi)—Giddley 4-1-1-0; Cook 3-0-0-0; Ries 4-1-1-0; Lauterbach 2-0-1-1; McMahon 3-0-0-0; Fell 3-0-3-1; Kurth 3-0-0-0; Halon 2-1-2-0; Ovist 3-1-1-1. Totals: 27-4-9-3.
Grafton…101 010 0—3 6 1
Beloit……200 200 x—4 9 1
LOB: Grafton 4, Beloit 8. 2B: Muecke, Schaefer, Halon 2. 3B: Ovist. SF: Tiegs. Sac: Halon. SB: Muecke 2, Cook, Giddley.
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so): Grafton, Eader (L) 6.0-9-4-3-2-4. Beloit, Lauterbach (W) 5.0-6-3-3-1-4. Cook 2.0-0-0-0-1-4.