Kamdyn Davis of Beloit helped the 14U Madison Capitols capture first place in the Wisconsin Amatuer Hockey Association State Tournament.

BELOIT —Kamdyn Davis, an eighth grader at Turner Middle School, is a member of the 14U Madison Capitols girls hockey team which captured the Wisconsin Amateur Hockey Association Tier 1 State Tournament title over the weekend.

The U14 Capitols have won the tourney three straight seasons. They captured the title with a 3-0 victory over Team Wisconsin at the Sun Prairie Ice Arena. Next up for team is District competition in Fond du Lac starting this Friday. They play the St. Louis Lady Blues at 9 a.m.

