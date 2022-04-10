BELOIT—If many of the members of the Beloit Raptors had a deja vu moment Saturday afternoon it was with good reason. The team’s police and fire escort through town to the Edwards Ice Arena was the same way they celebrated a year ago.
In both cases, the high school-age hockey team under the Beloit Youth Hockey Association umbrella captured the Wisconsin Amateur Hockey Association state championship.
While the 2021 Raptors finished second in the WCHSHL league tournament, this year’s squad also took that title.
“Basically we lost half of last year’s team to graduation,” head coach Oscar Delagado said. “So we filled in with some new guys who tried out as well as some guys up from the jayvee team. It took some time to learn everyone’s style and how they fit together. We really picked up our play through the season.”
Delgado said the team had to find two new goaltenders, but returned all but one defensemen and were able to add another to the mix.
“We didn’t have to worry about the defense much and it turned out we had a pretty balanced offense,” he said.
That certainly came into play in the postseason.
In the league tournament championship game in Wisconsin Dells, the Raptors won 7-2 as Dillon Buss recorded a hat trick and Beloit also received two goals from Ethan Roberson and one each from Mason Young and Cade Bastian. Roberson and Bastian also had two assists each. Goalie Kole Wendt stopped 32 shots.
In the WAHA state finals in Marinette, Beloit beat Kenosha 5-3. Beloit trailed 3-1 after the first period as Bastian scored the Raptors’ first goal. While the Komets didn’t score again, Beloit got three goals in the second period, by Buss, Jaycent Lindquist and Roberson. Bastian tacked on a third-period goal for the 5-3 final.
Delgado has coached the team for two seasons and has a league title and two state championships to show for it. But next season, he expects to move down to the jayvee level.
“They jayvee coach, Chris Hansen, will move up to take the Varsity,” Delgado said. “The programs wants kids to stay together with the coach who developed them. This was the second year Chris has had those kids. So he will move up with them and from a coaching standpoint I will have a fresh start with the Jayvee kids. I look at it as a challenge. It should be fun.”
Delgado said he hopes the success of the Raptors program continues and it serves as an anchor for a BYHA program that is trying to build back numbers after being adversely impacted by COVID-19.
“I’m just here to coach the kids, but I ew up playing through this association and I want to see it strong,” he said. “I have heard they had a real good turnout with the Learn-to-Skate program and that’s always a good opportunity to get kids involved with hockey. Hopefully many join up.”