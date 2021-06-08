BELOIT—With some solid bullpen work, the Beloit Snappers got their homestand off to a great start Tuesday night, rallying for a 5-4 victory over the Cedar Rapid Kernels at Pohlman Field.
The Snappers scored first as Rick Aracena tripled and was plated by a wild pitch in the second inning.
The Kernels answered with a four-run third inning off Beloit starter Kyle Nicolas. that featured a three-run home run by Spencer Street and a solo blast by Wander Javier.
That would be it for the Cedar Rapids’ offense, however. While Nicolas was touched for four hits and four runs in 2 2-3 innings, three relievers combined to blank the Kernels on two hits the rest of the way.
Jackson Rose came on to replace Nicolas and allowed just two hits in 3 1-3 innings. Andrew Nardi allowed no hits in two innings and picked up the victory while Justin Evans came on to retire the side in order in the top of the ninth for a save.
Down 4-1, Beloit picked up two runs in the fifth inning after reliever Tyler Watson replaced starter Cody Laweryson. Marcos Rivera coaxed a one-out walk and scored on a double by Ynmanol Marinez. With two outs, Thomas Jones walked. Connor Scott followed with a double that scored Marinez, but Jones was out trying to score on the play, leaving the Kernels up 4-3.
Kameron Misner led off the Beloit eighth inning with a walk and Jones followed with a single to center to send Misner to third. He scored on a groundout by Scott to tie it at 4-4. Will Banfield grounded out, but Conine’s single then drove in Jones with the go-ahead run.
Evans recorded two groundouts and a strikeout in the ninth.
The teams are back at it at 6:35 p.m. Wednesday in the second game of the series.