BELOIT—Beloit’s YMCA Youth Sports Complex will serve as a host site for one of six youth baseball tournaments held as part of the 2021 Baseball Players Association Dairyland Series.
The Series is organized by the Baseball Players Association, a nationally recognized leader in youth baseball, in conjunction with six Wisconsin communities: Beloit, Sun Prairie, Appleton, La Crosse, Kenosha and Eau Claire/Altoona.
The goal of the series is to become an annual showcase event for the best youth baseball talent in the Midwest.
“BPA is extremely excited to launch the Dairyland Series in 2021,” stated BPA National Development Director Jon Anderson. “We are confident that participating teams will experience top competition in the parks and superb hospitality in the communities as they travel across Wisconsin.”
The Dairyland Series will start on May 22 and make six weekend stops before concluding on Aug. 1. Tournament play will be offered for 10U, 11U and 12U teams during each weekend. Teams can accumulate points for participating in multiple events in the hopes of garnering the overall series title.
Six Destination Marketing Organizations, including Visit Beloit, have collaborated with BPA to create the event format and serve as event hosts. More than 200 teams are expected to participate in the series that will generate over $1.4 million in economic impact for the state of Wisconsin.
• The schedule follows:
May 22-23: Sun Prairie Little League Complex. Hosts: Madison Area Sports Commission and Sun Prairie Little Leagues.
June 5-6: Appleton Memorial Park. Hosts: Fox Cities Convention & Visitors Bureau and Ultimate Sports Weekend.
June 18-20: Erickson, Carroll and Houska Parks. Hosts: Explore La Crosse and City of La Crosse Parks & Recreation Department.
July 3-4: Santarelli Sports Complex. Hosts: Kenosha Area Convention & Visitors Bureau and Kenosha Little Leaguers.
July 16-18: Stateline YMCA Youth Sports Complex. Hosts: Visit Beloit and K. Cancer Baseball.
July 30-Aug. 1: Cinder City Park. Hosts: Visit Eau Claire and City of Althoona Parks & Recreation Department.
• More information on the BPA Dairyland Series can be found at https://dairylandbpa.com.