BELOIT—The Beloit College men’s basketball team is getting closer to where they want to be.
Saturday afternoon at Flood Arena, they showed there’s still some work left to be done before they get there.
After holding the lead for the vast majority of their game against Illinois College, the Bucs couldn’t execute down the stretch and fell 66-61 to the Blueboys.
The loss left Beloit alone in last place in the Midwest Conference standings with a 1-7 mark, while Illinois College improved to 4-3.
Beloit coach Josh Hinz said the loss was typical of what his team has dealt with this season.
“We have games where we have a five or six-minute drought where we can’t get anything to drop,” Hinz said. “It’s tough because when you are forced to string a bunch of stops together if you want to stay in the game.”
The Bucs led 58-52 with 7:40 to play after a pair of free throws by Beloit Memorial product Azeez Ganiyu. The Blueboys proceeded to reel off the next 11 points, while the Bucs were held scoreless for nearly six minutes.
“I thought our shot selection down at the end got a little iffy,” Hinz said. “We got rolling to start the second half and hit seven of our first 10 shots. Sometimes that can lull you into false confidence and you start thinking everything’s going to drop. I think we could’ve worked to get a better shot on some possessions, and then there were others where we got the ball where we wanted, and just couldn’t get it to drop.”
Mylan Waters, who led the Bucs with 21 points, drilled a trey to cut the IC lead to 63-61 with 1:47 to play. After the Blueboys missed a pair of free throws, the Bucs were forced to settle for an off-balanced three-pointer by Caden Anderson, which missed badly.
The Blueboys closed out the game at the foul line, sending the Bucs to defeat.
“Tonight was better offensively,” sophomore Brian Rusch said. “Usually we are good for one drought per half, and today we only did it once. Unfortunately it was at the worst time of the game to do that. But overall I feel like we are getting better every game.”
Hinz said Walters has been a key to the team’s offensive performance.
“He’s been really coming on here recently,” Hinz said. “He’s been feeling comfortable with his shot, and he’s always been terrific defensively for us. He’s certainly given us a boost on the offensive end. Andrew Walters has been really good lately, distributing the ball to our shooters, and that’s been a big lift.”
The Bucs will be back on the floor Monday at home against Monmouth at 5:30 p.m.
Hinz said it’s a busy time of year, thanks in large part to rescheduled games.
“That will be game four in seven days,” Hinz said. “Unfortunately a lot of the teams had COVID issues when we were scheduled to play them. We are right in the heart of five games in nine days. The kids love it, because we really can’t practice. It’s basically a walk-through because you can’t pound the bodies when you have a game the next day.
“But it’s a coach’s nightmare, because you feel like you can’t prep the guys as well as you want to, but they’ve been terrific so far in responding to everything that’s being thrown at them.”
• SATURDAY’S BOXSCORE:
ILLINOIS COLLEGE 66, BELOIT COLLEGE 61
Illinois College 35 31—66
Beloit 32 29—61
ILLINOIS: Hayer 4-7 2-2 13, Ottensmeier 4-10 3-3 12, Mazrimas 5-15 0-0 10, Singleton 2-4 3-4 7, Fadika 2-4 1-4 5, Harris 6-13 1-2 15, Kellogg 0-2 2-4 2, Tippett 1-1 0-0 2, Dian 0-4 0-0 0. Totals: 24-60 12-19 66.
3-pointers: 6-22 (Hayer 3-5, Ottensmeier 1-3, Mazrimas 0-4, Harris 2-6, Kellogg 0-1, Dian 0-3). Rebounds 37 (Mazrimas 10), Assists 10 (Kellogg 2).
BELOIT: Walters 6-14 6-7 21, Myles 6-10 0-0 14, Ganiyu 3-8 3-4 9, Walters 2-5 2-2 6, Rusch 3-10 0-0 6, Scuefield 2-6 1-2 5, Anderson 0-2 0-0 0, Davis 0-1 0-0 0. Totals: 22-56 12-15 61.
3-pointers: 5-15 (Walters 3-6, Myles 2-4, Walters 0-1, Rusch 0-2, Anderson 0-2). Rebounds: 37 (Ganiyu, Walters 8) Assists 8 (Walters, Myles 2).