BELOIT—Senior Rico Yarbrough, a 6-foot-6 scoring machine for Beloit Memorial over the second half of the current basketball season, is a member of the 2022-23 All-Big Eight Conference First Team.
Yarbrough shattered the Purple Knights’ single-game scoring record when he dropped 48 points in a win over Sun Prairie East in January, then upped his game and dropped 61 in a 106-101 loss at Madison La Follette. He had 48 again in a 94-65 win at Madison West and 37 in the Knights’ 80-59 win at Madison East that capped off the regular season.
For the season, Yarbrough is averaging 24.9 points. He is shooting 54.3 percent from the field (226-416) and 63.3 percent from the line (76-120). He has converted 33.1 percent on 3-pointers (45-136). He is also Beloit’s leading rebounder at 8.4 per game with a single-game season high of 16.
The Knights (6-18, 4-16) won their final two Big Eight games and will begin WIAA Division 1 regional play Friday night at Muskego.
Beloit senior guard Fazion Farr landed on the Second Team. Farr is second on the team in scoring at 13.7 points per game. He has scored in double figures in 20 games, including the past 18. He had nine in two other games.
Farr leads the Knights in assists with 4.1 per game.
Conference champion Middleton dominated the major awards with senior point guard Gavyn Hurley winning Player of the Year honors as well as Defensive Player of the Year. Kevin Bavery is the Big Eight Coach of the Year.
In addition to Hurley and Yarbrough, the eight-man First Team includes Sun Prairie West senior wing Darius Chestnut and sophomore wing Chris Davis Jr., Madison La Follette senior point guard, Madison Memorial junior forward Sam Mickelson, Janesville Parker junior point guard Tre Miller and Verona sophomore wing Drew Murphy.
The Second Team includes Madison Memorial senior guard Braylen Blue, Parker junior forward JJ Douglas, Middleton sophomore center Will Garlock, Madison East junior guard Camron Henderson, La Follette senior guard Mason Kleinsmith and junior forward Quinton Lomack, Janesville Craig junior Carson McCormick and Verona sophomore guard Tre Poteat.
Joining Farr in earning Honorable Mention are Sun Prairie West junior forward Ean Ackley, Craig junior guard Jackson Bertagnoli, Verona senior guard Finely Deischer, Verona senior guard Gavin Farrel, Middleton senior forward Kaden Fosdick, Sun Prairie East sophomore guards Trystan Fry and Max Glusick, Madison Memorial freshman guard Anthony Miller, La Follette freshman guard Thian Riak and Madison West freshman guard Mike Wilson.