BELOIT—Senior Rico Yarbrough, a 6-foot-6 scoring machine for Beloit Memorial over the second half of the current basketball season, is a member of the 2022-23 All-Big Eight Conference First Team.

Yarbrough shattered the Purple Knights’ single-game scoring record when he dropped 48 points in a win over Sun Prairie East in January, then upped his game and dropped 61 in a 106-101 loss at Madison La Follette. He had 48 again in a 94-65 win at Madison West and 37 in the Knights’ 80-59 win at Madison East that capped off the regular season.

